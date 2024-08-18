Issa Rae, Coco Jones, Efya & More to Attend the International Women of Power Awards

Koshie Mills‘ Heirs of Afrika is set to honour the extraordinary achievements of Black women worldwide once again. The organization will host its 7th annual International Women of Power Awards this November.

This prestigious event celebrates trailblazing women who are breaking barriers, inspiring communities, and bridging the gap between the African continent and the diaspora. By spotlighting these exceptional individuals, Heirs of Afrika aims to uplift the Black female experience and create a lasting impact.

This edition promises to be epic with powerhouses like Kenya‘s First Lady H.E Rachel Ruto, Ghanaian artist Efya, American singer and actress Coco Jones, and Hollywood star Issa Rae in attendance.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch some of your favourite queens talk about the event:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heirs Of Afrika (@heirsofafrika)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heirs Of Afrika (@heirsofafrika)

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle