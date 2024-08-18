Connect with us

Style Sweet Spot

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Glistening Agbada Ensemble is Everything You Need to See from Eviction Night

Living Style Sweet Spot

Beat the Heat in Style with Summer Chic Inspo from Mariam Musa's Maternity Slayage

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired News Style

Black Girl Magic: Jackie Aina Shines at White House Creator Conference

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV Scoop Style

#BBNaija S9: Nelita's Anita Ukah Stunned in Red & Black for Her Birthday, See the Lewks

Beauty Events Style

Breaking Down Bonang Matheba's Flawless Beauty Look for Miss South Africa 2024

Beauty Movies & TV Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Double Trouble: Wanni X Handi Light Up the BBNaija 'No Loose Guard' House with Twin Style

Beauty Movies & TV Style

#BBNaija: Toke Makinwa Ignites the Screen in Red Hot Look on the 2nd Episode of 'The Buzz'

Events News Promotions Style

The Emmy Collins London Showroom is Bigger, Brighter and Better! Get the Scoop

Style

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 225

Culture Movies Movies & TV Style

Olivier Rousteing's African Heritage Shaped the Balmain x Lion King Collection, Find Out How

Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Glistening Agbada Ensemble is Everything You Need to See from Eviction Night

Avatar photo

Published

4 mins ago

 on

Since the launch of Big Brother No Loose Guard, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has become the highlight of every Sunday eviction night, not just for the drama, but for his impeccable style.

From traditional attire to sleek suits and casual looks, all crafted by top Nigerian designers, Ebuka consistently proves himself as a Nigerian fashion and style icon. Tonight, he’s decked out in a stunning agbada by D29, complete with a matching cap, gleaming beads around his neck and wrists, and a finely carved walking stick.

Before the suspense kicks in, let’s take a moment—actually, take as long as you need—to appreciate more photos of Ebuka’s jaw-dropping outfit below:

Credits:

Outfit: D29

Photographer: Oladayo The Great

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php