Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s Glistening Agbada Ensemble is Everything You Need to See from Eviction Night

Since the launch of Big Brother No Loose Guard, host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has become the highlight of every Sunday eviction night, not just for the drama, but for his impeccable style.

From traditional attire to sleek suits and casual looks, all crafted by top Nigerian designers, Ebuka consistently proves himself as a Nigerian fashion and style icon. Tonight, he’s decked out in a stunning agbada by D29, complete with a matching cap, gleaming beads around his neck and wrists, and a finely carved walking stick.

Before the suspense kicks in, let’s take a moment—actually, take as long as you need—to appreciate more photos of Ebuka’s jaw-dropping outfit below:

Credits:

Outfit: D29

Photographer: Oladayo The Great