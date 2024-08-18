Connect with us

Living Style Sweet Spot

Beat the Heat in Style with Summer Chic Inspo from Mariam Musa's Maternity Slayage

BN TV Living

Shola Ogudu Reflects on Parenting, Tough Love & Life with a Teenager in “Mums Next Door”

BN TV Living

Stephanie Coker & Bolanle Olukanni Dish on Self-Care with Osas Ighodaro on “Spa With Osas”

Inspired Living

Reze Bonna & Rachael Darné Explore the Blurry Lines Between Humanity & AI in the Conceptual Series "(A)m (I)?"

BN TV Living

Alex Unusual Gets Candid on Personal Growth, Cyberbullying & Healing in "Unpack With Nay"

BN TV Living Scoop

Watch the Teaser for Chude Jideonwo’s New Docu-Series "Daniel vs Ekweremadu - The Battle Over One Man’s Kidney"

BN TV Living

Maria Chike & Dr. Bea Discuss Motherhood, Body Image and Marriage on "Mums Next Door"

BN TV Living

The Odukoya Siblings Share Their Journey of Grief, Healing & Grace on "Truth Table"

BN TV Living

Bisola Aiyeola Talks Self-Care Routines & Spa Love in New "Spa With Osas" Episode

BN TV Living

Francis Ngannou Tells All: From Surviving the Sahara to UFC Glory on "The Diary Of A CEO" Podcast

Living

Beat the Heat in Style with Summer Chic Inspo from Mariam Musa’s Maternity Slayage

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey expectant yummy mummies, BellaNaija Style is back with another spotlight of the most stylish looks from fashionable #BellaStylistas across Africa and beyond with the #BNStyleYourBump series, to give you all the inspiration for fresh, chic, and stand-out maternity styles.

Today, we spotlight London-based Nigerian influencer, YouTuber, and reality TV star, Mariam Musa. Since she announced her pregnancy in July with a heartfelt caption about the miracle of her pregnancy while battling Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), the pregnant mama hasn’t slowed down her fashion horses. Check out Mariam’s chic maternity summer style below:

Beach Style for ‘Bump’ Announcement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariam Musa (@itsmariammusa)

Mykonos Living in a Sunset Dress

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariam Musa (@itsmariammusa)

Beachwear in Prints

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariam Musa (@itsmariammusa)

Preggo Mama Slays Sundresses

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariam Musa (@itsmariammusa)

Mums Wear Minis Too

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariam Musa (@itsmariammusa)

Gala Slay on Fleek

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariam Musa (@itsmariammusa)

Credit: @itsmariammusa

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php