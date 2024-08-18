Living
Beat the Heat in Style with Summer Chic Inspo from Mariam Musa’s Maternity Slayage
Hey expectant yummy mummies, BellaNaija Style is back with another spotlight of the most stylish looks from fashionable #BellaStylistas across Africa and beyond with the #BNStyleYourBump series, to give you all the inspiration for fresh, chic, and stand-out maternity styles.
Today, we spotlight London-based Nigerian influencer, YouTuber, and reality TV star, Mariam Musa. Since she announced her pregnancy in July with a heartfelt caption about the miracle of her pregnancy while battling Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), the pregnant mama hasn’t slowed down her fashion horses. Check out Mariam’s chic maternity summer style below:
Beach Style for ‘Bump’ Announcement
View this post on Instagram
Mykonos Living in a Sunset Dress
View this post on Instagram
Beachwear in Prints
View this post on Instagram
Preggo Mama Slays Sundresses
View this post on Instagram
Mums Wear Minis Too
View this post on Instagram
Gala Slay on Fleek
View this post on Instagram
Credit: @itsmariammusa