Let’s Talk About Gender Equality & Female Economic Empowerement – Don’t Miss “HerVerSations” by BellaNaija Style x WRTHY

Dear BNers,

BellaNaija Style is excited to announce its latest partnership with WRTHY and we want to invite you to be a part of it!

WRTHY is an award-winning global social impact company supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to build a network of influencers and organisations mobilising public support for gender equality and family planning in Nigeria and Kenya. BellaNaija Style is the definitive guide to fashion and style, with a focus on the African continent and the diaspora.

Together, we will be hosting a new series of live conversations tagged HerVersations focused on important topics around Gender Equality and Female Economic empowerment that affect women in the millennial age range.

This event will bring together leading ladies in TV and film, Advocacy space and Male-Dominated industries to participate in interactive sessions on the BellaNaija Twitter space.

We invite you to join us every Wednesday in September at 6 PM WAT for interactive discussions you would not want to miss!

For more information on the speaker lineup and more, stay updated on the @bellanaijastyle Instagram page.