WorkWearFashion: How to Look Très Chic to Work | Issue 141

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real style below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sàdé ~ Stylist 🇬🇧🇳🇬 (@sadebeautypro)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shannon Flanders 🇸🇳 (@shannonxvii)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sade Akinosho (@s4de_u)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tenicka (@tenickab)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica Awe-Etuk (@awedbymoni)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheOrangeNerd (@theorangenerd)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron Jr. 🇨🇭🇨🇩🇦🇴 (@_dopance)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Folawiyo (@lisafolawiyo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big D And D stands for Derin 😉 (@derinfromisaleeko)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!