Adekunle Gold Served Good Music & Good Fashion at Afropunk Brooklyn 2022

We can’t get enough of the head-turning looks Adekunle Gold has been serving this year that keeps us returning to his Instagram page.

Last weekend, the Nigerian singer-songwriter performed at the 2022 Afropunk Brooklyn festival in a leather red and blue coat, black waistcoat, red long-sleeved tee, and navy blue pants by VIVENDII. The Sinner crooner paired the look with black chunky-heeled Fendi shoes and sporty sunglasses by GENTLE MONSTER.

Sporting his signature striking jewellery, Adekunle wore his hair in lush cornrows to elevate the already stellar looks.

Credits

Styling: @elizabeth_sho

Fit: @vivendii

Photography: @theoluwaseye | @1ofmyguys

