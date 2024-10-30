Connect with us

Lagos Fashion Week 2024 | See Heineken's 45CL Launch

Lagos Fashion Week 2024 | See Rendoll's Collection

Lagos Fashion Week 2024 | See Orire's Collection

Lagos Fashion Week 2024 | See JZO's Collection

Lagos Fashion Week 2024 | See Fruche's Collection

Lagos Fashion Week 2024 | See EKI's Collection

Khloe Did Deep Green Right for Her Bold 31st Birthday Look & We're Obsessed!

In His 60s & Still Slaying! RMD's Fashion Game is Unmatched and Timeless

Eki Ogunbor Proves Fashion is More Than a Hobby—It’s a Big & Profitable Business | #HeyMoneyHerPower

Beth Macaulay Couture’s 2024 Collection Brings Fresh Style to Accessible Fashion

Lagos Fashion Week 2024 | See Heineken’s 45CL Launch

3 hours ago

Lagos Fashion Week 2024 is officially in full swing, and from October 23rd to 27th, the city is alive with fashion enthusiasts and creatives. As always, BellaNaija Style is your go-to for updates—from the stunning runway shows that remind us why Nigerian designers are a global force to the effortlessly chic street style that reflects our unique creativity.

This year’s theme, COMMUNE, celebrates the collaborative spirit within Africa’s fashion ecosystem. It honours not just the designers, but the many hands behind the scenes that contribute to bringing these collections to life.

Day 3 of the runway is setting the stage for an unforgettable week, featuring collections from AJANÉÉ, Cute Saint, Jewel Jemila, Kilentar, Lady Biba, LSP, Y’ Wandelag, Boyedoe, Desiree Iyama, Fruche, Eki, Orire, Rendoll, JZO, and Awa Meite.

Heineken’s 45CL launch features a collaborative collection between the brand and different Nigerian designers, including Y’ Wandelag, Orange Culture, Emmy Kasbit, Eso by Liman, Eki-Kéré and Heineken 45 Unveiling.

Photography@kolaoshalusi @insignaonlinecourtesy @sonyalphanigeria

Scroll down to dive into the designs:

 

Heineken Lagos Fashion Week goes beyond the runway, spotlighting the full fashion process—from sourcing materials to production—with a focus on innovation and sustainability. Through creativity and skill development, it drives positive change in the industry, ensuring that the future of African fashion is both impactful and sustainable.

Stay locked in for more exclusive coverage and behind-the-scenes moments from Lagos Fashion Week 2024 here, only on BellaNaija Style!

