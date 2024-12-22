Doechii & Issa Rae Take Storytelling Rap to Genius Open Mic

What do you get when Doechii and Issa Rae come together for a rap session? A mix of laughs, creativity, and pure storytelling magic. The American rapper and Hollywood star teamed up for a performance of Doechii’s “Denial is a River” on Genius’ Open Mic.

The song, taken from Doechii’s mixtape “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” cleverly nods to an iconic Wendy Williams interview while delivering sharp humour and vivid storytelling. Issa Rae adds her signature touch by stepping in as Doechii’s inner voice, turning the performance into an unforgettable blend of wit and artistry.

This isn’t just another Open Mic performance—it’s a testament to the power of storytelling in hip-hop. And for Doechii, it’s another feather in her cap during a season filled with major wins, including four Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album, Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Remixed Recording.

Ready to experience this dynamic duo in action? Watch the performance below: