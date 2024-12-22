Connect with us

BN TV Music

Doechii & Issa Rae Take Storytelling Rap to Genius Open Mic

BN TV Cuisine

Make Your Christmas Extra Special with Sisi Yemmie’s Delicious & Tender Croaker Fish Recipe

BN TV Music

Money Moves! Burna Boy Turns Up the Vibes in "Bundle By Bundle" Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

The Secret to Smoky Party Jollof Rice? Zeelicious Foods Shares the Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Epic Tale of "Lisabi" Returns in "Lisabi: A Legend Is Born," Starring Deyemi Okanlawon | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Cuisine

Smoky, Delicious Mangala Dry Fish: Cooking With Ivey Shows How

BN TV Movies & TV

Yomi's Latest Move Takes Things to the Next Level in "A Heart on The Line" Episode 2

BN TV Living Music

Lizzo Sets the Record Straight: What Really Happened in Amsterdam & Her Take on Cancel Culture

BN TV Music

Ready for Detty December? Rotimi Has the Perfect Track for You

BN TV Cuisine

Jollof Meets Pasta in Uzoms' Kitchen Flavourful Christmas Recipe

BN TV

Doechii & Issa Rae Take Storytelling Rap to Genius Open Mic

Avatar photo

Published

32 mins ago

 on

What do you get when Doechii and Issa Rae come together for a rap session? A mix of laughs, creativity, and pure storytelling magic. The American rapper and Hollywood star teamed up for a performance of Doechii’s “Denial is a River” on Genius’ Open Mic.

The song, taken from Doechii’s mixtape “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” cleverly nods to an iconic Wendy Williams interview while delivering sharp humour and vivid storytelling. Issa Rae adds her signature touch by stepping in as Doechii’s inner voice, turning the performance into an unforgettable blend of wit and artistry.

This isn’t just another Open Mic performance—it’s a testament to the power of storytelling in hip-hop. And for Doechii, it’s another feather in her cap during a season filled with major wins, including four Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album, Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Remixed Recording.

Ready to experience this dynamic duo in action? Watch the performance below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php