Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Cut the Stress, Not the Flavour! Foodace's Prep-Ahead Chicken Hack for Christmas

BN TV Music

Doechii & Issa Rae Take Storytelling Rap to Genius Open Mic

BN TV Cuisine

Make Your Christmas Extra Special with Sisi Yemmie’s Delicious & Tender Croaker Fish Recipe

BN TV Music

Money Moves! Burna Boy Turns Up the Vibes in "Bundle By Bundle" Music Video

BN TV Cuisine

The Secret to Smoky Party Jollof Rice? Zeelicious Foods Shares the Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Epic Tale of "Lisabi" Returns in "Lisabi: A Legend Is Born," Starring Deyemi Okanlawon | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Cuisine

Smoky, Delicious Mangala Dry Fish: Cooking With Ivey Shows How

BN TV Movies & TV

Yomi's Latest Move Takes Things to the Next Level in "A Heart on The Line" Episode 2

BN TV Living Music

Lizzo Sets the Record Straight: What Really Happened in Amsterdam & Her Take on Cancel Culture

BN TV Music

Ready for Detty December? Rotimi Has the Perfect Track for You

BN TV

Cut the Stress, Not the Flavour! Foodace’s Prep-Ahead Chicken Hack for Christmas

Avatar photo

Published

12 seconds ago

 on

 

Christmas is all fun until you realise how much time goes into preparing the chicken. Between marinating, seasoning, and cooking, it can feel like a whole day’s work before you even sit down to enjoy the meal. If the thought of spending hours in the kitchen is stressing you out, food blogger Foodace has a clever trick to save you time.

The secret is prepping and marinating your chicken ahead of time. Here’s how she does it:

She starts by washing her chicken thoroughly and making a few cuts to allow the seasoning to penetrate deep into the meat. For her marinade, she combines a mix of salt, grill mix, soya spice, liquid seasoning, chimichurri sauce, olive oil, and a splash of lemon juice. After massaging the marinade into the chicken, she seals it in a ziplock bag and stores it in the freezer.

By doing this in advance, Foodace ensures that when Christmas Day arrives, marinating is already taken care of. Instead of spending ages on meal prep while guests are waiting, the chicken is already seasoned and ready to cook, making for a much more relaxed holiday.

If you’re looking to reduce kitchen stress and still serve up a flavourful feast, this prep-ahead trick might just be your new best friend.

Check it out below:

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php