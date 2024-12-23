Cut the Stress, Not the Flavour! Foodace’s Prep-Ahead Chicken Hack for Christmas

Christmas is all fun until you realise how much time goes into preparing the chicken. Between marinating, seasoning, and cooking, it can feel like a whole day’s work before you even sit down to enjoy the meal. If the thought of spending hours in the kitchen is stressing you out, food blogger Foodace has a clever trick to save you time.

The secret is prepping and marinating your chicken ahead of time. Here’s how she does it:

She starts by washing her chicken thoroughly and making a few cuts to allow the seasoning to penetrate deep into the meat. For her marinade, she combines a mix of salt, grill mix, soya spice, liquid seasoning, chimichurri sauce, olive oil, and a splash of lemon juice. After massaging the marinade into the chicken, she seals it in a ziplock bag and stores it in the freezer.

By doing this in advance, Foodace ensures that when Christmas Day arrives, marinating is already taken care of. Instead of spending ages on meal prep while guests are waiting, the chicken is already seasoned and ready to cook, making for a much more relaxed holiday.

If you’re looking to reduce kitchen stress and still serve up a flavourful feast, this prep-ahead trick might just be your new best friend.

Check it out below: