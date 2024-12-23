Connect with us

Blac Chyna & Derrick Milano Share it All: Love, Sobriety and Wedding Dreams

In October, Angela White, popularly known as Blac Chyna, said “yes” to a lifetime of love with her partner, Derrick Milano, in a romantic onstage proposal. The memorable moment took place at Howard University, leaving fans buzzing about their engagement.

Now, the couple is diving headfirst into wedding preparations, and they recently opened up to Entertainment Weekly about their engagement, her dazzling ring, their wedding plans, and more.

Angela, a reality star turned entrepreneur, and Derrick, a musician, reflect on the magic of his viral proposal and the journey they’ve embarked on since. In a sweet revelation, Angela shares that her children—12-year-old son King Cairo and 8-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian—will have meaningful roles in the ceremony.

The conversation also turned reflective as Angela celebrated her two-year sobriety milestone, sharing the mindset that has kept her grounded and motivated through her journey.

Watch the full interview

