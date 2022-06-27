Connect with us

Music Scoop

How the Stars Showed Up for #BETAwards 2022

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Darey Graces the Week's Edition of the The Will Downtown

BN TV Inspired Music

Diddy Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award was a Major Highlight at #BETAwards 2022 | Here's How it Went

BN TV Events Inspired Music

Fireboy DML & Pheelz took the #BETAwards Stages & Lit them Up!

Inspired Music

Tems wins Best International Act + Best Collaboration at the #BETAwards | Full List of Winners

Music Relationships

Tunde and Wunmi Obe (T.W.O) are celebrating 24 years of Marriage & 34 years of Friendship Today!

Music

New Video: Jon Scott - Everything is Beautiful

Music

New Video: Gyakie - Something

Music

New Video: Mod3st - No Stress

Music Sweet Spot Weddings

Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed are Super Excited about Getting Married

Music

How the Stars Showed Up for #BETAwards 2022

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The BET Awards 2022 was not just a night of music and movies, but also of fashion and the stars showed up and showed off!

Here’s how they looked!

Host Taraji P. Henson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson)

Cynthia Erivo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

Diddy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Idris and Sabrina Elba

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Kanye West

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Music (@betmusic)

Mary J. Blige

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige)

Mariah Carey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

Terrence J

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Terrence J (@terrencej)

Marsai Martin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin)

Chloe Bailey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

Halle Bailey & DDG

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

Damson Idris

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Big Freedia

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Big Freedia 👑 (@bigfreedia)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Ari Lennox

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Neyo & Crystal Smith

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Music (@betmusic)

Ella Mai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ella Mai (@ellamai)

Blac Chyna

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Music (@betmusic)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Related Topics:

Follow IK on Instagram @iknwosu and Twitter @iamiknwosu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: These Everyday Habits Will Improve your Health & Well-Being

BN Book Review: Do Childfree People Have Better Sex by Verena Brunschweiger | Review by Peace Akinyode

BN Prose: Nurse Foluke by Queen Kolawole

Frederick Nkobowo: Can the Law Protect You From an Abusive Partner?

Dennis Isong: Facilities a House for Rent Should Not Lack
css.php