Diddy Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award was a Major Highlight at #BETAwards 2022 | Here’s How it Went

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The recipient of this year’s BET Lifetime Achievement Award is Sean “Diddy” Combs and before receiving his award, we got a series of star-studded performance, paying homage to his career. From Lil Kim, to Busta Rhymes, to Mary J. Blige and Bryson Tiller, the audience was given a show!

The award was presented to Diddy by Kanye West (who made a surprise appearance for this purpose) and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.

The BET Lifetime Achievement Award honors those “who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence.”

Here’s how it went:

A Bad Boy reunion to honour Diddy

More classics + a performance of “I’ll Be Missing You” by Diddy with Faith Evans and Maverick City Choir.

Kanye presenting the award

Diddy’s full speech after receiving the award

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

