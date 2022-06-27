BN TV
Diddy Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award was a Major Highlight at #BETAwards 2022 | Here’s How it Went
The recipient of this year’s BET Lifetime Achievement Award is Sean “Diddy” Combs and before receiving his award, we got a series of star-studded performance, paying homage to his career. From Lil Kim, to Busta Rhymes, to Mary J. Blige and Bryson Tiller, the audience was given a show!
The award was presented to Diddy by Kanye West (who made a surprise appearance for this purpose) and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds.
The BET Lifetime Achievement Award honors those “who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence.”
Here’s how it went:
A Bad Boy reunion to honour Diddy
Issa Bad Boy reunion in honor of @diddy's Lifetime Achievement Award! 🙌🏾#BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight #BET pic.twitter.com/2OYGb5ZLxk
— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 27, 2022
More classics + a performance of “I’ll Be Missing You” by Diddy with Faith Evans and Maverick City Choir.
BAD BOYYYYYYYYY! You know the vibes!!! CLASSIC moment! #BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/8hIhhoXKem
— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 27, 2022
Kanye presenting the award
Ye honoring Diddy with a heartfelt speech at the #BETAwards tonight. pic.twitter.com/aOUdRzBAmQ
— Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) June 27, 2022
Diddy’s full speech after receiving the award
Congrats to our favorite bad boy @diddy for receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award! #BETAwards #CulturesBiggestNight #BET pic.twitter.com/U6oRVVSmRH
— BET (@BET) June 27, 2022