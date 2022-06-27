Fireboy DML & Pheelz took the #BETAwards Stages & Lit them Up!

Naija was ably represented at the 2022 BET Awards and it’s so beautiful to see! From Tems winning Best International Act (as well as Best Collaboration for “Essence (Remix)” with Wizkid and Justin Bieber), to Pheelz taking the pre-show stage, and Fireboy DML delivering an electrifying performance of “Playboy” and “Peru”, we see a new generation of Nigerian acts running with the “Afrobeats to the World” mandate.

Watch the performances below: