Fireboy DML & Pheelz took the #BETAwards Stages & Lit them Up!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Naija was ably represented at the 2022 BET Awards and it’s so beautiful to see! From Tems winning Best International Act (as well as Best Collaboration for “Essence (Remix)” with Wizkid and Justin Bieber), to Pheelz taking the pre-show stage, and Fireboy DML delivering an electrifying performance of “Playboy” and “Peru”, we see a new generation of Nigerian acts running with the “Afrobeats to the World” mandate.

Fireboy impressed the audience at the award show with a medley of his hit singles “Playboy” and “Peru” and Pheelz was didn’t miss the chance to wow the red carpet audience with his hit single ‘Finesse’ featuring BNXN.

Fireboy performed at the award show where he delivered a spirited performance of his latest single “Playboy” and his hit single “Peru.”

Watch the performances below:

