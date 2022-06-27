Tems wins Best International Act + Best Collaboration at the #BETAwards | Full List of Winners

The BET Awards last night saw Nigerian music star Tems snag two awards – Best International Act, as well as Best Collaboration for Essence by Wizkid featuring herself and Justin Bieber.

Hip Hop and RnB maestro cum entrepreneur Diddy also received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the industry.

The award show also saw beautiful performances by Nigerian stars Fireboy DML and Pheelz. (Watch those here.)

See the full list of winners below:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Jazmine Sullivan

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

The Weeknd

Best Group

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic)

Best Collaboration

“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar

Video of the Year

“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak aka Director .Paak

Best New Artist

Latto

Album of the Year

“An Evening With Silk Sonic,” Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak (Silk Sonic)

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin (WINNER)

BET Her

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

Best International Act

Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

“King Richard”

Best Actor

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Best Actress

Zendaya, “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (WINNER)

YoungStars Award

Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Naomi Osaka

Sportsman of the Year Award

Stephen Curry

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sean “Diddy” Combs