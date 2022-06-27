Connect with us

Inspired Music

Tems wins Best International Act + Best Collaboration at the #BETAwards | Full List of Winners

BN TV Inspired Music

Diddy Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award was a Major Highlight at #BETAwards 2022 | Here's How it Went

BN TV Events Inspired Music

Fireboy DML & Pheelz took the #BETAwards Stages & Lit them Up!

Career Inspired News

#NBADraft 2022: Nigeria's Ochai Agbaji & Mark Oluwafemi Williams Selected in 1st Round

Events Inspired

Kenya’s Sitawa Wafula is the Global Good Honoree for BET Awards 2022

Inspired

The Maisha Girls Shelter in Kenya is Changing the Lives of Survivors of Gender-Based Violence

BN TV Inspired

#WithChude: Pastor Ituah Ighodalo talks Love, Loss, and Moving On

Inspired

Nigerian-American Teen Rotimi Kukoyi accepted into 15 Universities with Over $2m In Merit Scholarships

Inspired

Ashley Adirika is the Latest Nigerian-American Teen to be Admitted Into All 8 Ivy League Universities

Inspired

Congratulations! Olori Boye-Ajayi emerges Women4Africa “International Woman of the Year”

Inspired

Tems wins Best International Act + Best Collaboration at the #BETAwards | Full List of Winners

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The BET Awards last night saw Nigerian music star Tems snag two awards – Best International Act, as well as Best Collaboration for Essence by Wizkid featuring herself and Justin Bieber.

Hip Hop and RnB maestro cum entrepreneur Diddy also received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the industry.

The award show also saw beautiful performances by Nigerian stars Fireboy DML and Pheelz. (Watch those here.)

See the full list of winners below:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Jazmine Sullivan

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
The Weeknd

Best Group
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic)

Best Collaboration
“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems

Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Kendrick Lamar

Video of the Year
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak aka Director .Paak

Best New Artist
Latto

Album of the Year
“An Evening With Silk Sonic,” Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak (Silk Sonic)

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin (WINNER)

BET Her
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

Best International Act
Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie
“King Richard”

Best Actor
Will Smith, “King Richard”

Best Actress
Zendaya, “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (WINNER)

YoungStars Award
Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year Award
Naomi Osaka

Sportsman of the Year Award
Stephen Curry

Lifetime Achievement Award
Sean “Diddy” Combs

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Lucky

    June 27, 2022 at 10:00 am

    Congrats to Tems she’s actually taking Nigerian far as a female artists

    1
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: These Everyday Habits Will Improve your Health & Well-Being

BN Book Review: Do Childfree People Have Better Sex by Verena Brunschweiger | Review by Peace Akinyode

BN Prose: Nurse Foluke by Queen Kolawole

Frederick Nkobowo: Can the Law Protect You From an Abusive Partner?

Dennis Isong: Facilities a House for Rent Should Not Lack
css.php