Tems wins Best International Act + Best Collaboration at the #BETAwards | Full List of Winners
The BET Awards last night saw Nigerian music star Tems snag two awards – Best International Act, as well as Best Collaboration for Essence by Wizkid featuring herself and Justin Bieber.
Hip Hop and RnB maestro cum entrepreneur Diddy also received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the industry.
The award show also saw beautiful performances by Nigerian stars Fireboy DML and Pheelz. (Watch those here.)
See the full list of winners below:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Jazmine Sullivan
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
The Weeknd
Best Group
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic)
Best Collaboration
“Essence,” Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Kendrick Lamar
Video of the Year
“Family Ties,” Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak aka Director .Paak
Best New Artist
Latto
Album of the Year
“An Evening With Silk Sonic,” Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak (Silk Sonic)
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“We Win,” Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin (WINNER)
BET Her
“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige
Best International Act
Tems (Nigeria)
Best Movie
“King Richard”
Best Actor
Will Smith, “King Richard”
Best Actress
Zendaya, “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (WINNER)
YoungStars Award
Marsai Martin
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Naomi Osaka
Sportsman of the Year Award
Stephen Curry
Lifetime Achievement Award
Sean “Diddy” Combs
June 27, 2022 at 10:00 am
Congrats to Tems she’s actually taking Nigerian far as a female artists