Tunde and Wunmi Obe (T.W.O) are celebrating 24 years of Marriage & 34 years of Friendship Today!

Published

5 hours ago

 on

It’s been 24 years since one of Nigeria’s finest music couples Tunde and Wunmi Obe a.k.a T.W.O got married and the couple took to their social media to celebrate yet another milestone in their love story.

Tunde, sharing a throwback photo alongside a recent one of he and Wunmi, wrote on Twitter: “34 years of friendship.. 24 years of marriage.. Through ups and downs.. Good times and bad times.. Side by side.. I will always love you @WunmiObe.. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!”

Wunmi, writing on Instagram, said: “24 years don waka like play like play, but we still dey carry go.. Thank you Father.. We are truly grateful🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 It’s our anniversary ❤️#T.W.O❤️”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wunmi Obe (@wunmiobe)

We’re wishing the couple many more years of celebration!

