Watch the music video for Jon Scott‘s single “Everything is Beautiful”.

Jon is a UK-based music artist whose journey began in Lagos, Nigeria and who credits the kaleidoscopic clash of sounds of the Nigerian city streets as one of his influences, alongside everything from Frank Sinatra, The Beatles, Abba, and Afrobeat, created by Fela Kuti.

The video was directed by Perception Filmworks and also features Jon’s son Tomi.

Watch!