Omowunmi Obe is the New Executive Director, Business Development and Innovation at Punch

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Punch Nigeria Limited has appointed Omowunmi Obe as their new Executive Director of Business Development and Innovation.

Before this appointment, Omowunmi  served as a Non-Executive Director at Punch, where she played an integral role in corporate governance, strategic planning, and innovation efforts within the company.

Omowunmi brings over 20 years of experience across the arts, advertising, beauty, and culinary industries. She shared her excitement about the new role, stating,

The opportunity to keep my late father’s legacy going and to make a huge difference, help generate revenue, and most of all, work with such an amazing team.

Omowunmi began her career as a copywriter at LTC/JWT Advertising, working on campaigns for major brands like Coca-Cola, Guinness, Unilever, and Cadbury. She later founded KOPYKATS & Associates Limited, a freelance copywriting and production firm, United Hairways Beauty Company, and Iya Ibadan Local Cuisine & Foods.

Alongside her husband, Tunde Obe, she forms the Nigerian musical duo T.W.O, which has enjoyed a successful career spanning nearly 30 years.

Omowunmi holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Philosophy from the University of Lagos, and certifications in Entrepreneurship Essentials and Design Thinking & Innovation from Harvard Business School Online. She is also certified in Natural Hair Care Formulation from Joan Morais Cosmetic School.

 

