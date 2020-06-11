Tunde Obe’s Experience is one more reason to rid the World of Racism

Nigerian singer, Tunde Obe of T.W.O, has shared his first ever experience with racism and it is a really heartbreaking story.

He said, “If you have suffered racism it will forever leave a sour taste in your mouth” before going on to narrate his experience, the singer said he had been about seven or eight years old when this happened to him. He described the experience as “the first time I would experience such hatred”.

See the tweets here,

He ends the story with a prayer that one day racism “will be relegated to the dustbin of history, where it belongs” and adds that people should be judged based on their character not their skin colour.