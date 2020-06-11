Connect with us

Scoop

Tunde Obe's Experience is one more reason to rid the World of Racism

Movies & TV Scoop

What You Need to Know about Netflix's Black Lives Matter Stand-alone Collection

Scoop

Mayorkun is thankful for his Mum Toyin Adewale as she celebrates her 51st Birthday Today

Music Scoop Style

Tiwa Savage is Pretty in Pink 😍

Scoop

All the Things Charly Boy is Thankful For as He Turns 70

Movies & TV Scoop

Mercy & Omashola had an Epic Showdown on Wednesday's #BBNaija "Pepper Dem" Reunion Show

Scoop

Texas Southern University offers Full Scholarship to George Floyd’s Daughter Gianna

News Scoop

Stephanie Busari needs Us to Recognise Our Privileges as Africans

Scoop

Merriam-Webster is Changing the Definition of Racism

Music Scoop

Get Ready to Vibe to Idahams' New EP "Man On Fire

Scoop

Tunde Obe’s Experience is one more reason to rid the World of Racism

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigerian singer, Tunde Obe of T.W.O, has shared his first ever experience with racism and it is a really heartbreaking story.

He said, “If you have suffered racism it will forever leave a sour taste in your mouth” before going on to narrate his experience, the singer said he had been about seven or eight years old when this happened to him. He described the experience as “the first time I would experience such hatred”.

See the tweets here,

He ends the story with a prayer that one day racism “will be relegated to the dustbin of history, where it belongs” and adds that people should be judged based on their character not their skin colour.

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: You Need a Social Media Detox! Yes, You!

Yetunde Onafuye: Give Yourself a Pat on the Back… You DESERVE it!

Nneamaka Onochie: Here’s a Gentle Reminder… Embrace Every Moment of Happiness!

For Many Impoverished Nigerians The Lockdown Guidelines Are Death Sentences

Yewande Adeleke: We Are Tired of Women Constantly Living in Fear of Being Raped & Killed

Advertisement
css.php