It’s Been 25 Years of Marital Bliss for Tunde & Wunmi Obe ❤️

Nigerian entertainment veterans Tunde & Wunmi Obe are celebrating their silver jubilee together. The couple/music duo took to their social media to send sweet messages to each other as they celebrate this milestone in their love journey.

Tunde wrote on Twitter: “When we got married on the 26th of June 1998, you looked into my eyes lovingly & said, “Emi ni ma lo e gbo”… Well, here we are.. Mo ti gbo, oh! .. Please continue to manage me like that.. I love you to the moon & back, sweetheart.”

Wunmi, in her Twitter post wrote: “25 years today on this amazing marital journey. I won’t lie, even I didn’t think we’d make it this far. But here we are today.. still standing.. together. Happy Anniversary sweetheart. I love you”

We’re wishing the couple a lifetime of love and happiness.

