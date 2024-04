Chocolate City’s head of AnR and artist development, Osagie Onobun, also known as 10Ten, has dropped “Problem Choke,” the first single off his upcoming EP “18:23,” featuring singer-songwriter Qing Madi.

10Ten is a seasoned music producer with AnR and production credits on several hit songs including Blaqbonez’s last album- “Emeka Must Shine.”

“Problem Choke” is produced by Ray Jones.

Listen below: