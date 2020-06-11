Connect with us

What You Need to Know about Netflix's Black Lives Matter Stand-alone Collection

Netflix has added a Black Lives Matter section to its genre tab in response to viewers’ interest in titles related to racial injustice, discrimination and systemic racism.

The new collection features over 30 series, feature films and documentaries which includes, “American Son“, “When They See Us“, “Orange Is the New Black“, “Becoming” and many more.

The tweet posted on Wednesday morning reads:

When we say “Black Lives Matter,” we also mean “Black storytelling matters.”

With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we’re starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience.

With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we’re starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience. When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America.

