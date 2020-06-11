BN TV
We Can Totally Get Hooked on BET Africa’s Brand New Telenovela Series “Isono”
BET Africa is set to release its first original daily drama series.
Set in the East Rand of Johannesburg, Vosloorus, Isono is the story of a heroic son (Gabriel) – born into a dysfunctional family – who searches within himself for the strength to stand up against a powerful and evil matriarch (Mother Mary) who will stop at nothing to serve her own needs.
Isono (The Sin) features a star-studded local cast which includes Nthati Moshesh and Rami Chuene. Nthati will play the protagonist and the antihero Mary, a ruthless woman of faith. Rami plays Jumima aka Juju, an eccentric gossipmonger.
Also joining the cast are Anga Makubalo, Tokollo’ TK’ Sebothoma and Didintle Khunou.
Watch the teaser below.