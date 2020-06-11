We Can Totally Get Hooked on BET Africa’s Brand New Telenovela Series “Isono”

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

BET Africa is set to release its first original daily drama series.

Set in the East Rand of Johannesburg, Vosloorus, Isono is the story of a heroic son (Gabriel) – born into a dysfunctional family – who searches within himself for the strength to stand up against a powerful and evil matriarch (Mother Mary) who will stop at nothing to serve her own needs.

Isono (The Sin) features a star-studded local cast which includes Nthati Moshesh and Rami Chuene. Nthati will play the protagonist and the antihero Mary, a ruthless woman of faith. Rami plays Jumima aka Juju, an eccentric gossipmonger.

Also joining the cast are Anga Makubalo, Tokollo’ TK’ Sebothoma and Didintle Khunou.

Watch the teaser below.

