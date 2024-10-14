“The Smart Money Woman” Star Osas Ighodaro Appears On  BET & BET France (First Look)

Osas Ighodaro drops by for two episodes of #BETOffTheTop on BET Africa & #BETTalk on BET France during Paris Fashion Week.

To support the release of Azuwa Studios’ eagerly anticipated series “The Smart Money Woman Season Two”, star Osas Ighodaro makes a slew of high-profile TV appearances, including an appearance in France, during Paris Fashion Week.

The actress, who is also known for “Rattlesnake” and the breakout first season of “The Smart Money Woman,” appears as an interview guest on BET France’s “#BETTalk”, speaking on the new season, her philanthropy work and her unstoppable rise to fame.

Ighodaro’s interview follows an earlier appearance on BET Africa, where she chats with VJ Adams and plays a series of hilarious games.

#BETOffTheTop airs on BET Africa on Thursdays | 21:00 WAT & 22:00 CAT on BET Ch129

The Smart Money Woman Season Two debuts on the 31st of October on the Azuwa Studios YouTube channel.

Credits:

Osas is wearing @robertabinader

Production: @bet_tv_fr @upendo_agency

Press Placement: @enpg_consulting @kindredkreative

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Smart Money Woman Season Two