"The Smart Money Woman" Star Osas Ighodaro Appears On  BET & BET France (First Look)

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Osas Ighodaro after  BET France interview wearing Robert Abi Nader

Osas Ighodaro drops by for two episodes of #BETOffTheTop on BET Africa & #BETTalk on BET France during Paris Fashion Week.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET (@bet_tv_fr)

To support the release of Azuwa Studios’ eagerly anticipated series “The Smart Money Woman Season Two”, star Osas Ighodaro makes a slew of high-profile TV appearances, including an appearance in France, during Paris Fashion Week.

The actress, who is also known for “Rattlesnake” and the breakout first season of “The Smart Money Woman,” appears as an interview guest on BET France’s “#BETTalk”, speaking on the new season, her philanthropy work and her unstoppable rise to fame.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BET Africa (@bet_africa)


Ighodaro’s interview follows an earlier appearance on BET Africa, where she chats with VJ Adams and plays a series of hilarious games.

#BETOffTheTop airs on BET Africa on  Thursdays | 21:00 WAT & 22:00 CAT on BET Ch129

The Smart Money Woman Season Two debuts on the 31st of October on the Azuwa Studios YouTube channel.

 

Credits:

Osas is wearing @robertabinader

Production: @bet_tv_fr @upendo_agency

Press Placement: @enpg_consulting @kindredkreative

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Smart Money Woman Season Two

