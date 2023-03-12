Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Osas Ighodaro Turns On The Style at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Event

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Episode 5 of “Girl Meets Boy” on BN

BN TV Movies & TV

Dakore Egbuson-Akande & Nse Ikpe-Etim Discuss Female Friendships & “A Sunday Affair” On “Toke Moments”

BN TV Movies & TV

Daniel Etim Effiong Chronicles his Nollywood Journey on “Lilian’s Couch” | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Showmax Reimagines Jay Jay Okocha’s Childhood in Animated Series "Jay Jay: The Chosen One" | Watch Trailer

Movies & TV Nollywood

Mosun Filani Oduoye’s New Film “Different Strokes” Set For The Big Screen | Watch Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV

Be Inspired by the Life & Ministry of Pastor Adeboye | Watch Damilola Mike-Bamiloye's "Enoch"

Movies & TV Scoop

Olivia, Juicy Jay, Nelisa & Yemi Cregx Evicted from the #BBTitans Show

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Toheeb Jimoh plays the role of Tunde Ojo a Nigerian Video Journalist in Prime Video's "The Power" | Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 3 of the High School Drama Series “Girl Meets Boy” on BN

Movies & TV

Osas Ighodaro Turns On The Style at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Event

Published

7 hours ago

 on

If there’s anyone capable of setting the stage alight with a perfect combination of grace, style and poise, it’s movie star, Osas Ighodaro.

The actress graced the 2023 “Essence Black Women In Hollywood” awards ceremony. The award honors and recognizes black women and their works for telling authentic stories of the black woman’s experience in film and television.

Also in attendance were some of Hollywood’s bigwigs like Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, Yara Shahidi, Chinonye Chukwu, Ryan Coogler, Daniel Kaluuya and lots more.

See Osas Ighodaro’s looks below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Photo Credit: Instagram – @officialosas

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BNBookClub: How Chika Unigwe’s “Better Never Than Late” is Exploring the Universal Yearning for Belonging

BN Book Review: An Ordinary Wonder by Buki Papillon | Review by E.B. Ayo

Smart Emmanuel: Tips on Building a Profitable Business

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: Here’s How You Can Start Living Your Life for Yourself

Morolake Dairo: Before Buying That Aso-Ebi, Consider Your Pocket
css.php