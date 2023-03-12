Osas Ighodaro Turns On The Style at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Event

If there’s anyone capable of setting the stage alight with a perfect combination of grace, style and poise, it’s movie star, Osas Ighodaro.

The actress graced the 2023 “Essence Black Women In Hollywood” awards ceremony. The award honors and recognizes black women and their works for telling authentic stories of the black woman’s experience in film and television.

Also in attendance were some of Hollywood’s bigwigs like Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, Yara Shahidi, Chinonye Chukwu, Ryan Coogler, Daniel Kaluuya and lots more.

See Osas Ighodaro’s looks below:

Photo Credit: Instagram – @officialosas