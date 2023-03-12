Style
Check Out Nomcebo Zikode’s Dashing Outfits At Forbes Woman Africa’s Leading Women Summit 2023
To accept her latest, Forbes Woman Africa Award for “Top Entertainer”, South African Grammy Award-winning Singer-Songwriter – Nomcebo Zikode – rocked another stunning outfit from Gert-Johan Coetzee Couture.
This time, it’s a strapless monochrome mermaid dress with some interesting feather-like detailing on its bodice. Nomcebo paired her dress with a fabulous Afro-centric choker necklace, bold earrings, an earth-toned face beat and her signature low-cut hairstyle.
She also rocked a figure-hugging chocolate brown jumpsuit for her performance at the event. Keep scrolling to see more:
