Check Out Nomcebo Zikode’s Dashing Outfits At Forbes Woman Africa’s Leading Women Summit 2023

Published

1 hour ago

 on

To accept her latest, Forbes Woman Africa Award for “Top Entertainer”, South African Grammy Award-winning Singer-Songwriter – Nomcebo Zikode – rocked another stunning outfit from Gert-Johan Coetzee Couture

This time, it’s a strapless monochrome mermaid dress with some interesting feather-like detailing on its bodice. Nomcebo paired her dress with a fabulous Afro-centric choker necklace, bold earrings, an earth-toned face beat and her signature low-cut hairstyle. 

She also rocked a figure-hugging chocolate brown jumpsuit for her performance at the event. Keep scrolling to see more:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nomcebo Zikode (@nomcebo_zikode)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nomcebo Zikode (@nomcebo_zikode)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nomcebo Zikode (@nomcebo_zikode)

