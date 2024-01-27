Connect with us

Hollywood Actress — Alexis Floyd Spotted in SA's Gert-Johan Coetzee at Disney's Post-Emmys® Celebration

The 7 Beauty Trends You'll See All Of 2024 - You're Welcome!

Kika 'Good Hair' Osunde Takes Paris in Grand Style for Georges Chakra's Haute Couture Show

British-Nigerian AJ Odudu Stuns in Minimal Glam on the New British Vogue, Out Now!

Chloe Bailey Dazzled in a Custom Jumpsuit from Nigerian Luxe Brand — Onalaja at The Tonight Show

Check Out Our Editors' Favourite Guest Looks From Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

See How Ini Dima-Okojie 'ATE!' Wedding Guest Style At Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Sensational Ceremony

Tems is Gorgeous in Luxe Fashion on the January 2024 Issue of The Cut, Check It Out

Ayo Edebiri Takes Impeccable Quiet Luxury to the 75th Emmys & Bags Her 3rd Trophy of the Season

Idris & Sabrina Elba Were Loved Up in Jeans at the Gucci Ancora Menswear AW 2024/25 Fashion Show

Hollywood Actress — Alexis Floyd Spotted in SA’s Gert-Johan Coetzee at Disney’s Post-Emmys® Celebration

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Stepping onto the thrilling carpet at The Walt Disney Company Post-Emmys® Celebration, American actress Alexis Floyd, celebrated for playing “Neff” in the Netflix series Inventing Anna and “Simone” in Grey’s Anatomy, embodied sheer elegance.

Styled by Nigerian wardrobe stylist — Jennifer Udechukwu, she was dressed in a breathtaking green ensemble that showcased the brilliant craftsmanship of South African designer Gert-Johan Coetzee.

 

Alexis’ dress reflected sophistication: the enchanting emerald green colour, coupled with intricate bronze beading, made a bold statement, harmonizing with her charismatic presence. Tailored to perfection, the embellished dress was a testament to the skilful artistry of African creatives.

In a world where fashion is a form of self-expression, Alexis blended classic Hollywood glamour with contemporary chic. The starlet’s appearance was more than a lovely evening outfit, it is a celebration of international talent and style.

Credits

Bella:
Dress: @gertjohancoetzee
Styling: @jenniferudechukwu
Earrings | Rings | Handbag: @alexisbittar
Bracelets: @amorcito.boutique
Chain ring: @noritamy
Shoes: @stuartweitzman
Makeup: @shannonpezzetta
Hair: @tiffdoeshair
Photography: @bokocecile x @imagezbylb
Videography: @jenniferudechukwu

