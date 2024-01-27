Hollywood Actress — Alexis Floyd Spotted in SA’s Gert-Johan Coetzee at Disney’s Post-Emmys® Celebration

Stepping onto the thrilling carpet at The Walt Disney Company Post-Emmys® Celebration, American actress — Alexis Floyd, celebrated for playing “Neff” in the Netflix series Inventing Anna and “Simone” in Grey’s Anatomy, embodied sheer elegance.

Styled by Nigerian wardrobe stylist — Jennifer Udechukwu, she was dressed in a breathtaking green ensemble that showcased the brilliant craftsmanship of South African designer Gert-Johan Coetzee.

Alexis’ dress reflected sophistication: the enchanting emerald green colour, coupled with intricate bronze beading, made a bold statement, harmonizing with her charismatic presence. Tailored to perfection, the embellished dress was a testament to the skilful artistry of African creatives.

In a world where fashion is a form of self-expression, Alexis blended classic Hollywood glamour with contemporary chic. The starlet’s appearance was more than a lovely evening outfit, it is a celebration of international talent and style.

Credits

Bella:

Dress: @gertjohancoetzee

Styling: @jenniferudechukwu

Earrings | Rings | Handbag: @alexisbittar

Bracelets: @amorcito.boutique

Chain ring: @noritamy

Shoes: @stuartweitzman

Makeup: @shannonpezzetta

Hair: @tiffdoeshair

Photography: @bokocecile x @imagezbylb

Videography: @jenniferudechukwu

