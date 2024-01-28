See How Chris Brown & Ugo Mozie Showed Up To Amiri’s Menswear Show in Paris

No matter how often Los Angeles-based stylist, activist, and designer – Ugo Mozie stuns in newsworthy fashion, he seems to never run out of style statements. Ugo has mastered the art of quietly making statement entrances with his remarkable sense of style.

The fashion connoisseur attended Amiri‘s Menswear Show in a furry grey trench coat layered with a double-breasted white suit. He topped the look with a cowry-embellished durag, cream-coloured gloves, HOKA Tor Summit sneakers and a traditional art-inspired duffel bag.

Ugo’s cowry-studded duffel leather bag got many excited with its signature Nigerian flag colours and the symbolic ancient Benin art piece. One couldn’t possibly be more proud of his roots.

At the event, he was spotted in the company of R&B star – Christopher Maurice Brown, who had sparked a frenzy upon his arrival in a furry brown sweater paired with sleek slit pants and monochrome brown footies. Check out Chris Brown’s outfit up close below:

