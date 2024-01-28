Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Sabrina Elba Showed Out in Anatomical Pieces at Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Show in Paris

Beauty Events Style

Hollywood Actress — Alexis Floyd Spotted in SA's Gert-Johan Coetzee at Disney's Post-Emmys® Celebration

Beauty Style

The 7 Beauty Trends You'll See All Of 2024 - You're Welcome!

Beauty Style

Kika 'Good Hair' Osunde Takes Paris in Grand Style for Georges Chakra's Haute Couture Show

Beauty BN TV Events Style

British-Nigerian AJ Odudu Stuns in Minimal Glam on the New British Vogue, Out Now!

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

Chloe Bailey Dazzled in a Custom Jumpsuit from Nigerian Luxe Brand — Onalaja at The Tonight Show

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Nollywood Style Weddings

Check Out Our Editors' Favourite Guest Looks From Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Nollywood Style Weddings

See How Ini Dima-Okojie 'ATE!' Wedding Guest Style At Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Sensational Ceremony

Beauty Music Style

Tems is Gorgeous in Luxe Fashion on the January 2024 Issue of The Cut, Check It Out

Beauty Comedy Events Movies & TV Style

Ayo Edebiri Takes Impeccable Quiet Luxury to the 75th Emmys & Bags Her 3rd Trophy of the Season

Beauty

Sabrina Elba Showed Out in Anatomical Pieces at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show in Paris

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Sabrina Dhowre Elba graced the Schiaparelli Paris Haute Couture Show in an ethereal white ensemble with black leather and golden jewellery details, designed by the visionary Daniel Roseberry — the brand’s creative director.

The outfit is a masterpiece from Schiaparelli’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection — An Everyday Sensation, featuring a “Cape in ecru tree bark-effect double gauze enhanced by contrasting black leather trim, ear jewel cufflinks and several piped pockets on the front.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

It is held at the collar by a gusset chain and signature anatomical pieces in hammered enamel and gold-plated brass. Underneath, elasticized boyfit pants in ecru textured cotton adorned with gold bijoux buttons on the pockets and back.

— Schiaparelli

Sabrina, dressed in Look 19 from the collection, embraced minimalism with black pointed-toe pumps and gold jewellery with unique anatomical twists.

The outfit itself featured striking details, with two intricately crafted human ear fasteners connected by a delicate gold chain. Her earrings took the form of an open eye with bold lashes, adding a surreal touch to the ensemble.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

She wore a sleek and short bob, along with simple makeup highlighted by a bold red lip.

Completing the look with black heels adorned with gold embellishments and a chic Schiap clutch in contrasting ecru and black leather with a gold chain handle, Sabrina captivated spectators with her impeccable style and her team’s fashion prowess, once again affirming her status as a true trendsetter.

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @sabrinaelba

Outfit: @schiaparelli

Fashion Designer: @danielroseberry

Stylist: @thekimbino

Makeup Artist: @jdebruyne

Hair Stylist: @juliebennadji

Photo: @byholliem

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

So You’re Getting Old, What’s the Big Deal?

How Are You Satisfying Your Inner Child as An Adult? People Share Their Stories on X

Ariyike Olayiwola: Does It Really Pay to Be The Understanding Friend?

Mauritania Stuns, Ghana Stunned, Cape Verde & Angola Soar | #AFCON2023’s Key Moments So Far

Dennis Isong: Common Deed Of Assignment Errors We Make in Real Estate
css.php