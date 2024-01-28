Sabrina Elba Showed Out in Anatomical Pieces at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show in Paris

Sabrina Dhowre Elba graced the Schiaparelli Paris Haute Couture Show in an ethereal white ensemble with black leather and golden jewellery details, designed by the visionary Daniel Roseberry — the brand’s creative director.

The outfit is a masterpiece from Schiaparelli’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection — An Everyday Sensation, featuring a “Cape in ecru tree bark-effect double gauze enhanced by contrasting black leather trim, ear jewel cufflinks and several piped pockets on the front.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

It is held at the collar by a gusset chain and signature anatomical pieces in hammered enamel and gold-plated brass. Underneath, elasticized boyfit pants in ecru textured cotton adorned with gold bijoux buttons on the pockets and back. — Schiaparelli

Sabrina, dressed in Look 19 from the collection, embraced minimalism with black pointed-toe pumps and gold jewellery with unique anatomical twists.

The outfit itself featured striking details, with two intricately crafted human ear fasteners connected by a delicate gold chain. Her earrings took the form of an open eye with bold lashes, adding a surreal touch to the ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

She wore a sleek and short bob, along with simple makeup highlighted by a bold red lip.

Completing the look with black heels adorned with gold embellishments and a chic Schiap clutch in contrasting ecru and black leather with a gold chain handle, Sabrina captivated spectators with her impeccable style and her team’s fashion prowess, once again affirming her status as a true trendsetter.

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @sabrinaelba

Outfit: @schiaparelli

Fashion Designer: @danielroseberry

Stylist: @thekimbino

Makeup Artist: @jdebruyne

Hair Stylist: @juliebennadji

Photo: @byholliem

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle