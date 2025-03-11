Connect with us

Tyla's Pink Tweed Look in Chanel Was Anything but Subtle 

Tyla’s Pink Tweed Look in Chanel Was Anything but Subtle 

Rock your pink just like Tyla. The South African star attended the Chanel Autumn/Winter 2025 show at Paris Fashion in a chic pink tweed Chanel outfit.

Photo Credit: Tyla/Instagram

Put Tyla in Chanel, and she’ll make it a moment. The South African Grammy singer attended the Chanel Autumn/Winter 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week, and of course, she showed up looking chic.

The show, held at the Grand Palais, unveiled Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2025 Haute Couture collection, and Tyla stepped out in a pink tweed ensemble that was both classic and fresh. She wore a fitted, cropped bustier-style top with a structured, corset-like fit, paired with a matching mini skirt featuring gold button detailing along the sides. The skirt, tailored to perfection, added a fun yet polished touch.

Over her shoulders, she draped a matching pink tweed jacket with long sleeves and gold button accents. The relaxed styling gave her look an easy elegance.

For accessories, she kept it striking with a statement diamond necklace featuring the Chanel logo spelled out both horizontally and vertically. Matching logo earrings and a sleek black handbag added just the right contrast to the all-pink ensemble.

This look was Chanel through and through, and Tyla wore it like it was made for her.

 

