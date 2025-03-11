Tyla’s Pink Tweed Look in Chanel Was Anything but Subtle 

Put Tyla in Chanel, and she’ll make it a moment. The South African Grammy singer attended the Chanel Autumn/Winter 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week, and of course, she showed up looking chic.

The show, held at the Grand Palais, unveiled Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2025 Haute Couture collection, and Tyla stepped out in a pink tweed ensemble that was both classic and fresh. She wore a fitted, cropped bustier-style top with a structured, corset-like fit, paired with a matching mini skirt featuring gold button detailing along the sides. The skirt, tailored to perfection, added a fun yet polished touch.

Over her shoulders, she draped a matching pink tweed jacket with long sleeves and gold button accents. The relaxed styling gave her look an easy elegance.

For accessories, she kept it striking with a statement diamond necklace featuring the Chanel logo spelled out both horizontally and vertically. Matching logo earrings and a sleek black handbag added just the right contrast to the all-pink ensemble.

This look was Chanel through and through, and Tyla wore it like it was made for her.