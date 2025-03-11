Connect with us

Ini Dima-Okojie's Honest Talk on Hormonal Acne Will Make You Feel Seen

#OwnTheSweat: Here’s How Dettol Cool Is Bringing Freshness and Fitness to Communities Across Nigeria

Nigeria’s Heatwave: How to Keep Cool and Stay Safe

A Woman’s Place Is Everywhere She Chooses

Lanre Olusola & Mongezi Makhalima Talk Blending Coaching With African Traditions On "Be Transformed" Podcast

Tiwa Savage Talks Power, Passion & Legacy with Forbes Africa: “I Want to Go Into My Mogul Era”

Still Thinking of Locking In This 2025? Let Oluwabusayo Adegoke's Tips Help You

On Meghan Markle’s Netflix Series 'With Love, Meghan' & Her Interview With People

Zoe Saldaña is The First American of Dominican Origin to Win the Oscars

Goody Goody, Gala & Capri Sun: These Nigerian Snacks Were the Real MVPs of Our Childhood

Ini Dima-Okojie’s Honest Talk on Hormonal Acne Will Make You Feel Seen

Struggling with hormonal acne while filming, Ini shares the emotional toll, the pressure to look perfect, and the reality of dealing with unsolicited advice.
13 seconds ago

As an actor, your face is part of your craft. Audiences connect with you not just through your performance but also through your presence on screen. So, what happens when you wake up one morning and your face is covered in acne?

That was Ini DimaOkojie’s reality. In a recent Instagram video, she opened up about her struggle with hormonal acne, describing it as one of the most difficult experiences she’s had. She recalled feeling frustrated and guilty—she was eating well, staying active, and doing everything she thought was right, yet her skin refused to cooperate.

Despite the breakouts, she filmed two movies, pushing through the discomfort and trying not to let it shake her confidence. But the pressure was real. She spoke about the expectations placed on women, especially in the entertainment industry, where beauty is often seen as part of the job. Then there were the unsolicited comments, people pointing out the acne, offering remedies, as if she wasn’t already aware of it

Thankfully, her skin has cleared up now, but she admits the fear of it returning still lingers. Her honesty struck a chord with many, as others shared their own struggles in the comments, including Genoveva Umeh, who shared in the comments,, “Hormonal acne drained me last year. Nothing I did worked. It feels like a bad dream once it’s resolved .. but always having to worry that it’ll return …phew. Thanks for sharing.”

Watch Ini’s video below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

 

