Nigeria’s Lawmakers Move Motion to Ban Adult Content Websites

The House of Representatives has called on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to direct all Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country to immediately block access to websites hosting adult content.

The resolution was passed on Tuesday during plenary following a motion sponsored by Dalhatu Tafoki, a lawmaker from Katsina State under the All Progressives Congress (APC). The House also instructed the NCC to enforce the Nigerian Communications Act and the National Information Technology Development Act against ISPs that fail to comply with the directive.

Tafoki, while presenting the motion, argued that adult content had become a growing global concern and that Nigeria had yet to take concrete steps to curb its influence.

“Nigeria is a highly religious country, and all major religions here forbid nudity and obscenity in any form,” he stated. “Also note that countries in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East have passed legislation that bans pornography in their domains.”

He further cited concerns from psychologists and sociologists, warning that exposure to such content could lead to harmful effects such as addiction, desensitisation, and a shift in personal and family values. Tafoki also linked access to adult content to issues like adultery, prostitution, and other forms of promiscuity.

Following a voice vote in favour of the motion, the House mandated its Committees on Communications and Legislative Compliance to oversee implementation and report back within four weeks.

Speaker Tajudeen Abass also reinforced the directive, warning that ISPs failing to comply would face sanctions.