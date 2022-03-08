Connect with us

Three Gender Equality Bills Have Been Approved for Reconsideration

We All Want Justice for Bamise

#BNWeekInReview: The Must-Read Stories on BellaNaija This Week

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

#BreakTheConstitutionBias: Nigerian Women Protest Rejection of Gender Equality Bills by Legislature

Elsa Majimbo Is Serving Faux Locs Goodness on Harper's Bazaar February 2022 Issue

"Nigerians in Ukraine Have Safely Entered Countries Like Romania, Hungary & Poland" - Ambassador Gabriel Aduda

President Buhari Signs Electoral Act Amendment Bill into Law - Here Are Ten Key Provisions to Note

This Study says Tanzania, Kenya & The Comoros Are Among the World's 10 Most Naturally Beautiful Countries

BNWeekInReview: Catch Up On The Top Stories You Missed This Week

Three Gender Equality Bills Have Been Approved for Reconsideration

Published

49 mins ago

 on

Breaking good news on International Women’s Day! Three gender equality bills that failed to be passed during last week’s constitution review at the National Assembly have been approved for reconsideration.

The bills are, granting citizenship to a foreign-born husband of a Nigerian woman. (Nigerian constitution allows Nigerian men’s foreign-born wives to be granted citizenship), granting Nigerian women indigeneship of their husband’s state of origin after 5 years of marriage, and granting 35% affirmative action for women.

The House of Representatives announced in a statement that the bills were re-committed to the Committee of the Whole for consideration on Tuesday on the direction of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

Lawmakers are expected to take a look at them when they vote on the next set of bills that can be changed in about four weeks.

Congratulations to women and everyone who lent their voices in protest of the earlier decision.

