Three Gender Equality Bills Have Been Approved for Reconsideration

Breaking good news on International Women’s Day! Three gender equality bills that failed to be passed during last week’s constitution review at the National Assembly have been approved for reconsideration.

The bills are, granting citizenship to a foreign-born husband of a Nigerian woman. (Nigerian constitution allows Nigerian men’s foreign-born wives to be granted citizenship), granting Nigerian women indigeneship of their husband’s state of origin after 5 years of marriage, and granting 35% affirmative action for women.

The House of Representatives announced in a statement that the bills were re-committed to the Committee of the Whole for consideration on Tuesday on the direction of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

Lawmakers are expected to take a look at them when they vote on the next set of bills that can be changed in about four weeks.

The bills failed to secure the mandatory two-thirds votes to pass during voting on the proposed amendments to the constitution. — House of Reps NGR (@HouseNGR) March 8, 2022

They will be considered by the @HouseNGR in the next phase of voting on another set of bills for amendment in four week’s time. — House of Reps NGR (@HouseNGR) March 8, 2022

The three bills are those on citizenship (men married to Nigerian women can apply for Nigeria’s citizenship); indigene-ship (women can become indigenes of their state of marriage after a specified period); and 35% affirmative action for women in political party administration. pic.twitter.com/KJnwmywDzK — House of Reps NGR (@HouseNGR) March 8, 2022

Female lawmakers were seen jubilating and commending the Speaker for the positive step. 08.03.2022 — House of Reps NGR (@HouseNGR) March 8, 2022

Congratulations to women and everyone who lent their voices in protest of the earlier decision.