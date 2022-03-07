Connect with us

We All Want Justice for Bamise

#BNWeekInReview: The Must-Read Stories on BellaNaija This Week

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

#BreakTheConstitutionBias: Nigerian Women Protest Rejection of Gender Equality Bills by Legislature

Elsa Majimbo Is Serving Faux Locs Goodness on Harper's Bazaar February 2022 Issue

"Nigerians in Ukraine Have Safely Entered Countries Like Romania, Hungary & Poland" - Ambassador Gabriel Aduda

President Buhari Signs Electoral Act Amendment Bill into Law - Here Are Ten Key Provisions to Note

This Study says Tanzania, Kenya & The Comoros Are Among the World's 10 Most Naturally Beautiful Countries

BNWeekInReview: Catch Up On The Top Stories You Missed This Week

Groundbreaking! Flutterwave is Now Valued at $3B

Published

33 mins ago

 on

Photo Credit: @Mercy_McQuin

It’s heartbreaking. Bamise, a budding fashion designer, went missing on February 26th after boarding a Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle from the Chevron area of Lekki on her way to Oshodi. Today, news filtered in that she was found dead. She was 22.

When she was uncomfortable in the vehicle, she sent messages, videos and voice notes to her friend. Suddenly, her number became unreachable. Later that night, her parents told her friends that she still hadn’t gotten home.

Her family and friends went to the BRT park and also reported the case to the police and it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle no longer lives at his registered address and his phone lines have been switched off.

Today, news filtered in that Bamise’s lifeless body has been found.

Jubril Gawat, SSA to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has confirmed that the bus driver has been found and is detained. He said that the suspect had fled Lagos for the neighbouring state of Ogun.

The BRT driver narrates how ‘Bamise went missing after boarding the BRT bus. Watch:

 

Bamise was planning to launch her business since she had been saving for her industrial machine, and “you only wanted to upgrade and explore your new skill,” her friend, Mercy said about her.

Sharing the story after her demise was announced, Mercy wrote:

Bamise’s tragedy is similar to that of countless other young women whose lives were cut short by the evils of the world. Stories like Ini-Ubong Umoren, Tina Ezekwe, a 16-year-old girl who was shot by a trigger happy policeman in Iyana Oworo, and Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a University of Benin student who was raped and murdered on the church grounds where she went to read.

We could go on and on and on.

Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Bamise. We hope all the culprits responsible are apprehended and she gets justice.

Related Topics:

Tangerine Africa


