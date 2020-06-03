Connect with us

News

Lagosians are Planning a Peaceful Protest on Thursday to Seek Justice for Tina

News

Churches, Mosque Will Not Reopen in Lagos State & Other COVID-19 Updates

News

What You Need to Know about Akinwumi Adesina's Meeting with President Buhari

Events Inspired News

Dreams From The Slum Empowerment Initiative Provided Support For Out-of-Work Private School Teachers in Under-Served Communities in Lagos

News

Federal Government Reduces Nationwide Curfew & other COVID-19 Updates

News

Justice is Coming for Uwa - A Suspect Has Been Arrested

News

This Thread about a Man Harassing a Girl in a Cab shows We Still Have a Long Way to Go

Events News

#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd in Photos: A Weekend of Widespread Protests across the World

News

Petrol Pump Price is Going Even (Slightly) Lower - ₦121.50

News

RCCG wants Uwa to Get the Justice she Deserves

News

Lagosians are Planning a Peaceful Protest on Thursday to Seek Justice for Tina

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 mins ago

 on

The residents of Iyana Oworo, Lagos State are not backing down, they are demanding justice for the death of Tina Ezekwe, an open trial for the culprits and justice for other victims of police brutality, bribery, harassment, misconduct and oppression.

Tina, a 16-year-old girl was shot by a triggered policeman along Iyana Oworo, on Monday. According to reports, the policeman was trying to arrest a bus driver for violating the nationwide curfew. In the process, he shot the bus conductor dead and also ended the life of young Tina.

While we pray to God to give her family the fortitude to bear the loss, Nigerians are doing everything possible to make sure justice is served.

To further drive home their point, a peaceful demonstration, #JusticeForTina, will be carried out on Thursday, June 3, 2020, and the meet point is at Iyana Oworo, the exact point Tina got shot.

Guys, let’s not forget the coronavirus pandemic is still out there. Let’s remember to stay safe, make use of your face masks (a necessity), and hand sanitizers.

Protesters are advised to show up in Black T-Shirts and masks. Bring along your placards, means of identification, drinking water, sunglasses, caps, sunscreen and umbrella (in case it rains).

 

Photo Credit: kikimordi

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Our Investment In The Future of Our Children Is Still Being Handled With Kid Gloves

We Are Taking An Hour-long Content Silence for Tina, Uwa & Everyone Facing Injustice

Your Better Self with Akanna: The End Shouldn’t Justify the Means

Babatunde Oladosu of EduBridge Academy is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oby O: Life After LockDown… Here’s How Employers & the Government Can Support Working Moms
Advertisement
css.php