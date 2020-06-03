Lagosians are Planning a Peaceful Protest on Thursday to Seek Justice for Tina

The residents of Iyana Oworo, Lagos State are not backing down, they are demanding justice for the death of Tina Ezekwe, an open trial for the culprits and justice for other victims of police brutality, bribery, harassment, misconduct and oppression.

Tina, a 16-year-old girl was shot by a triggered policeman along Iyana Oworo, on Monday. According to reports, the policeman was trying to arrest a bus driver for violating the nationwide curfew. In the process, he shot the bus conductor dead and also ended the life of young Tina.

While we pray to God to give her family the fortitude to bear the loss, Nigerians are doing everything possible to make sure justice is served.

To further drive home their point, a peaceful demonstration, #JusticeForTina, will be carried out on Thursday, June 3, 2020, and the meet point is at Iyana Oworo, the exact point Tina got shot.

Guys, let’s not forget the coronavirus pandemic is still out there. Let’s remember to stay safe, make use of your face masks (a necessity), and hand sanitizers.

Protesters are advised to show up in Black T-Shirts and masks. Bring along your placards, means of identification, drinking water, sunglasses, caps, sunscreen and umbrella (in case it rains).

Photo Credit: kikimordi