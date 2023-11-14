Chaste Inegbedion: How “Okrika” is Changing The Fashion Ecosystem

Connect with us

The secondhand fashion is affectionately known as “Okirika”. It is a trend that involves items that have been cherished and worn by previous owners, offering a distinctive fusion of affordability. Exploring secondhand fashion is not only eco-friendly but also an exciting and sustainable approach to clothing. Shopping for secondhand clothes can help us understand the impact of our choices on the environment and encourage us to embrace sustainable fashion. Sometimes, we may even discover some hidden gems from popular designers that add a touch of glamour to our wardrobe.

The Allure of Secondhand Fashion

The appeal of secondhand fashion extends beyond economical market finds; it embodies a culture of repurposing, recycling and redefining personal style. Whether discovered in market stalls, clothing swaps, or vintage boutiques, secondhand clothing carries its own narrative, narrating stories of former owners and the eras it has traversed. This allure extends to vintage fashion, pieces that endure the test of time, accumulating value with each passing year.

The Environmental Impact

A significant facet of secondhand shopping lies in its positive environmental influence. By granting clothing a second life, we diminish the need for new production, consequently reducing the carbon footprint associated with manufacturing. The sustainable choice of secondhand shopping counteracts the environmental toll of fast fashion, offering individuals a small yet impactful way to contribute to a greener planet.

Sustainable Fashion and Beyond

Secondhand shopping spearheads the sustainable fashion movement, aligning with principles of waste reduction, ethical practices, and fostering a circular fashion economy. The surge of conscious consumers has propelled secondhand fashion into the limelight, catalysing an industry shift towards more sustainable and ethical practices.

Celebrating Sustainable Fashion

The allure of secondhand fashion transcends its environmental benefits; it’s a celebration of distinctive style and historical significance. Designers like Asake Agoro of Asake Oge, a Nigerian based in New York, have embraced the allure of sustainable fashion, infusing Afrocentric designs into high-fashion creations showcased at the African Fashion and Music Festival with the Osun Collection and the Ankara Festival in LA. As it is generally known, fashion transcends beyond endowing the body with pieces of clothing; it’s a form of expression. Even political figures, such as Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have graced the runway, championing the elegance of sustainable fashion at events like the Lagos Fashion Week 2023.

As the world becomes increasingly conscious of its environmental impact, secondhand shopping emerges as a beacon of sustainability, style, and individual expression. The secret sauce lies in its ability to weave stories, promote sustainable practices, and redefine fashion as a force for good. As designers, influencers, and everyday individuals join the movement, the allure of secondhand fashion continues to burgeon, promising a more sustainable and stylish future for the world of apparel.

 

***

Featured Image by Cottonbro Studio for Pexels.

Chaste Inegbedion is the Chief Product Officer at Sanicle.us, a passionate advocate for menstrual health, and a devoted husband. After earning a full scholarship to build his startup Sanicle.us, he attended the Founder Institute in Silicon Valley, gaining valuable insights into entrepreneurship and business development. He further expanded his expertise by completing the Inclusive Product Management program at the University of Washington - Michael G. Foster School of Business. Chaste's professional journey in the menstrual health sector is complemented by his commitment to supporting his wife and fostering an environment of understanding and openness. In recognition of his analytical approach and innovative ideas, he received the prestigious AmeriCorps Presidential Service Award in 2022. As the author of the enlightening book "Period Passport," he has provided essential menstrual health products, education, and policy advocacy to empower women, girls, and communities worldwide for over a decade. Chaste's impactful contributions have garnered international recognition. He has been honored with the African Community Achievement Award and the Manevia African Leadership Award for his social innovation. Known as Mr. Padman continues to push the #MenBuysPads campaign, demonstrating his tireless dedication to menstrual health, innovation, and advocacy. With extensive experience in project management, performance management, and social sector management, Chaste is a highly skilled and motivated individual. His involvement in various advocacy and philanthropic initiatives related to menstrual health, entrepreneurship, and women's empowerment further exemplifies his commitment to creating positive change.

