#JusticeForTina: Police Officer Allegedly Responsible for Tina’s Death has been Arrested & Detained

BellaNaija.com

Published

23 mins ago

 on

Nigerians on Twitter are demanding the arrest and prosecution of a police officer who allegedly shot Tina, a 16-year-old girl, dead in the Iyana-Oworo, Lagos State on Wednesday.

According to reports, the policeman was trying to arrest a bus driver for violating the nationwide curfew. In the process, he shot the bus conductor dead and also ended the life of young Tina.

The Lagos State police command spokesperson, Bala Elkana, has now confirmed the arrest of the police officer. Replying to a tweet, by Human Rights Activist, Segalink, Elkana tweeted:

The killer cop is identified, arrested and detained at the Headquarters. He will face the full weight of the law. Justice will surely prevail. Members of the Public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation.

Here’s how Nigerians are demanding for justice:

 

Photo Credit: #JusticeForTina

