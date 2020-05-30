Connect with us

Major Moves! Omoyemi Akerele Is Now On The Board of Directors Of The Commonwealth Fashion Council

8 COVID-19 Updates to Read Today

#JusticeForTina: Police Officer Allegedly Responsible for Tina's Death has been Arrested & Detained

#BNQuoteoftheDay

English Premier League & Australia's A League Season Set to Resume | #COVID19 Updates

Minister of State for Education says Schools Will Not Reopen on June 8

Here's A Look Through Recent #COVID19 Updates Around the World

WHO Suspends Hydroxychloroquine Trials Over Safety Concerns | Check Out More #COVID19 Updates

Happy Africa Day!

Nigeria's Confirmed #COVID19 Cases Rise to 7,839 | Read Up on More Updates

Major Moves! Omoyemi Akerele Is Now On The Board of Directors Of The Commonwealth Fashion Council

Published

3 hours ago

 on

African fashion advocate and founder of Lagos Fashion Week Omoyemi Akerele has a new accolade to add to her plethora of awards. Akerele, the CEO of StyleHouseFiles has just been announced as the newest member of the Board of Directors of the Commonwealth Fashion Council. The council is a fashion body made up  of 54 nations in the Commonwealth for promoting education, responsible trade, youth and gender empowerment across the Commonwealth Fashion Industries. She joins fashion luminaries like Canadian  Roger H Gingerich, ex director of the Fashion Group International and CEO of the Canadian International Fashion Film Festival and Meiling who represents Trinidad on the council.

The organisation shared the big news via their Instagram page:

The Commonwealth Fashion Council are delighted to announce the appointment of @omoyemiakerele Founder of @lagosfashionweekofficial to the Board of Directors—

Described by @bof as “a driving force behind Nigeria’s burgeoning fashion industry. “
@omoyemiakerele said to the @commonwealthfashion “the future lies with stakeholders working collaboratively with platforms such as the Commonwealth Fashion Council. All collaboration is required now to be meaningful and empowering. My mission is to create networks within Africa and beyond to create jobs, contribute to GDP and to mobilise youth. The #commonwealth is a huge opportunity for the development of Fashion. Daniel Hatton the #CEO and Founder of the Commonwealth Fashion Council said “We are truly honoured by Omoyemi joining the @commonwealthfashion as a board member. She’s full of fashion wisdom and ideas for global fashion, she’s been a great inspiration for me and millions around the world. Very supportive, kind, and driven with a business outlook. She’s perfect, and I look forward to our shared future. It’s going to be a fabulous journey”.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 30: Omoyemi Akerele attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 at Hotel de Ville on September 30, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

Omoyemi also shared her delight via her Instagram page, saying:

Thank you for the invitation @commonwealthfashion I look forward to contributing to the CFC vision to bring fashion communities across 54 countries together to make magic! 

We are so proud of Omoyemi and we look forward to seeing her accomplish even more as a board member !

Find out more about the council here.

