Major Moves! Omoyemi Akerele Is Now On The Board of Directors Of The Commonwealth Fashion Council

African fashion advocate and founder of Lagos Fashion Week Omoyemi Akerele has a new accolade to add to her plethora of awards. Akerele, the CEO of StyleHouseFiles has just been announced as the newest member of the Board of Directors of the Commonwealth Fashion Council. The council is a fashion body made up of 54 nations in the Commonwealth for promoting education, responsible trade, youth and gender empowerment across the Commonwealth Fashion Industries. She joins fashion luminaries like Canadian Roger H Gingerich, ex director of the Fashion Group International and CEO of the Canadian International Fashion Film Festival and Meiling who represents Trinidad on the council.

The Commonwealth Fashion Council are delighted to announce the appointment of @omoyemiakerele Founder of @lagosfashionweekofficial to the Board of Directors— Described by @bof as “a driving force behind Nigeria’s burgeoning fashion industry. “

@omoyemiakerele said to the @commonwealthfashion “the future lies with stakeholders working collaboratively with platforms such as the Commonwealth Fashion Council. All collaboration is required now to be meaningful and empowering. My mission is to create networks within Africa and beyond to create jobs, contribute to GDP and to mobilise youth. The #commonwealth is a huge opportunity for the development of Fashion. Daniel Hatton the #CEO and Founder of the Commonwealth Fashion Council said “We are truly honoured by Omoyemi joining the @commonwealthfashion as a board member. She’s full of fashion wisdom and ideas for global fashion, she’s been a great inspiration for me and millions around the world. Very supportive, kind, and driven with a business outlook. She’s perfect, and I look forward to our shared future. It’s going to be a fabulous journey”.

Thank you for the invitation @commonwealthfashion I look forward to contributing to the CFC vision to bring fashion communities across 54 countries together to make magic!

