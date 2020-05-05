Style
5 Chic Ways To Try The Colour Blocking Trend – According to Nife Akingbe
Nife Akingbe just shared a colour blocking style guide and we are obsessed!
On her IGTV channel she shared:
5 Ways To Color Block
Happy Memorial Day! I’m Truly dressed up with nowhere to go, however I want to make sure my ladies are all set on the looks when outside opens up.
Today I’m sharing 5 ways to color block! I can’t say this enough, I’m team color all year long! In this video I’m showing you how you can pair together bold, bright and similar colors to get a flirty & chic look.
Link in bio for the full video. Let me know which is your fave, mine is definitely the first one