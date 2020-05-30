8 COVID-19 Updates to Read Today

387 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 254 cases were recorded in Lagos, 29 in Abuja, 24 in Jigawa, 22 in Edo, 15 in Oyo, 14 in Rivers, 11 in Kaduna, 6 in Borno, 3 in Kano, 2 in Plateau, 2 in Yobe, 2 in Gombe, 2 in Bauchi, and 1 in Ondo State.

In total, Nigeria has recorded 9302 cases of COVID-19. 2697 patients have been discharged from various isolation centres across the country, while 261 deaths have been recorded.

A breakdown of cases by state can be found via https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/Zjn07yo1Wl — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 29, 2020

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, there are now more than over 130,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

Donald Trump terminates U.S. relationship with WHO

President Donald Trump said the United States is “terminating” its relationship with the World Health Organization and will redirect funds to other “urgent global public health needs.”

The president said “we must have transparency” from China about the coronavirus.

He says all funds will now be redirected to other global public health needs.

‘Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs. The Woeld needs answers from China on the virus.

Watch the video below:

TRUMP: We are terminating our relationship with the @WHO. pic.twitter.com/MmXk30JCND — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 29, 2020

Brazil overtakes hard-hit Spain in coronavirus deaths

Brazil recorded its highest daily increase yet, while Peru announced 6,500 new cases. Brazil’s 27,878 coronavirus deaths are the fifth highest of any country.

Brazil recorded 1,124 new coronavirus-related deaths in 24 hours, according to the country’s Health Ministry, raising its overall death toll to 27,878. Brazil also reported 26,928 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, another record high for the country, bringing the nationwide total to 465,166.

Friday is the fourth day in a row that Brazil has recorded more than 1,000 deaths in a day.

Nearly 25,000 new coronavirus cases recorded in the USA under 24 hours

According to Johns Hopkins University’s tally, there are now at least 1,746,019 cases of coronavirus in the US, with 102,809 total deaths.

On Friday, Johns Hopkins University reported 24,266 new cases and 1,193 deaths. The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

Florida approves Walt Disney World and Sea World reopening plans

Sea World will reopen on June 10, and Walt Disney World will begin the reopening process on July 11.

Orange County Mayor, Jerry Demings submitted an endorsement to the state after both parks presented reopening plans to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force Wednesday.

He tweeted:

I am pleased to announce that I have received word from Halsey Beshears, Secretary of @FloridaDBPR, that @WaltDisneyWorld

Resort and @SeaWorld have received approval of their re-opening plans. #SeaWorld will re-open June 10 and #WaltDisneyWorld Resort will be July 11.

I am pleased to announce that I have received word from Halsey Beshears, Secretary of @FloridaDBPR, that @WaltDisneyWorld Resort and @SeaWorld have received approval of their re-opening plans. #SeaWorld will re-open June 10 and #WaltDisneyWorld Resort will be July 11. pic.twitter.com/vNKgSxZvbC — Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings (@OCFLMayor) May 29, 2020

Washington to end stay-at-home order on Sunday

Jay Inslee, Governor of Washington said the state’s stay-at-home order will be allowed to expire on Sunday.

“We are able to do this thanks to millions of Washingtonians pulling together, in the face of sacrifice and suffering, and doing their part by staying home,” Inslee said during a press conference Friday. “But this does not mean that we are returning to normal. It means that after three months, we are successfully moving forward.”

Inslee said counties with few cases may be able to move into phase three soon, but the earliest date would be June 3.

I want to be clear: this is not a return to normal. Each county will begin in their current phase next week. Safe Start sets criteria for county applications and adds some flexibility for counties who aren’t fully approved to move to the next phase. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) May 30, 2020

Our success has been built by the commitment of Washingtonians to stay home and stay healthy. And the success of our county-by-county approach is again in your hands. Stay diligent. Take care of one another. And we will beat this thing together. #WeGotThisWA — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) May 30, 2020

Mexico’s death toll nears 10,000

371 more coronavirus deaths on Friday has pushed Mexico’s total fatalities to 9,415. There were 3,227 new confirmed infections over the same period.

The government will start reopening limited sections of the economy in select parts of the country on Monday.

