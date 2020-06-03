“This can’t happen to anybody else” – George Floyd’s Family wants Change

The family of George Floyd, the man murdered by the police in Minneapolis, are still trying to come to terms with his death.

George’s death, caused by a white police officer kneeling on his neck for almost 9 minutes while George repeated, “I can’t breathe” has caused widespread protests not just across the United States, but the world.

Paris, New Zealand, Nigeria – everywhere across the globe the people are proclaiming: Black Lives Matter!

George’s 27-year-old son, Quincy Mason Floyd, recently arrived his father’s home in Minneapolis, and addressed folks at the same spot his father took his last breath.

The family is grateful to everyone, he said. And they’re hoping for justice, for change, because this cannot happen to anybody else.

Watch him speak: