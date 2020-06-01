JusticeforGeorgeFloyd in Photos: A Weekend of Widespread Protests across the World

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, an African-American man, died in Powderhorn, a neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota.
An unarmed and handcuffed George Floyd was killed at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who had his knee on George’s neck for almost nine minutes while George cried out, “I can’t breathe”.
Three other officers, Officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas K. Lane, participated in Floyd’s arrest, with Kueng holding Floyd’s back, Lane holding his legs, and Thao looking on as he stood nearby.
The death of George Floyd sparked online protests which later escalated to the streets of Minneapolis as people demanded justice in a world of police brutality and racially biased law enforcement. The voices of the protesters, both online and offline was one – Black Lives Matter.
The protests started in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Soon enough, it had spread to other states in America with people in Georgia, Ohio, New York, Washington, Nevada, and more stepping on to the streets to let their voices be heard.
Around the world, other countries gave their voices to the cause. Protesters have been spotted in New Zealand, Canada, England, Spain, Germany, and more.
Here are the protesters, captured in a photo story.
***
Auckland, New Zealand
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JUNE 01: Protestors march down Queen Street on June 01, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. The rally was organised in solidarity with protests across the United States following the killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JUNE 01: Protestors march down Queen Street on June 01, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. The rally was organised in solidarity with protests across the United States following the killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JUNE 01: UFC fighter Israel Adesanya joins in the protest down Queen Street on June 01, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. The rally was organised in solidarity with protests across the United States following the killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JUNE 01: Protestors march down Queen Street on June 01, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. The rally was organised in solidarity with protests across the United States following the killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JUNE 01: Protestors march down Queen Street on June 01, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. The rally was organised in solidarity with protests across the United States following the killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JUNE 01: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains profanity.) Protestors march down Queen Street on June 01, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. The rally was organised in solidarity with protests across the United States following the killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JUNE 01: Protestors march down Queen Street on June 01, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. The rally was organised in solidarity with protests across the United States following the killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JUNE 01: (This image has been converted to black and white.) Protestors march down Queen Street on June 01, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. The rally was organised in solidarity with protests across the United States following the killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JUNE 01: (This image has been converted to black and white.) Protestors march down Queen Street on June 01, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. The rally was organised in solidarity with protests across the United States following the killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – JUNE 01: (This image has been converted to black and white.) A protestor marches down Queen Street on June 01, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. The rally was organised in solidarity with protests across the United States following the killing of an unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
California
LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 31: Locals walk past graffiti stating I cant breathe, after demonstrations followed by unrest protesting the murder of George Floyd, on May 31, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. I cant breathe, were the last words spoken by both George Floyd and Eric Garner and whose deaths were both caught on camera at the hands of US law enforcement. The National Guard has been deployed in Los Angeles and other major US cities to attempt to stem the tied of rising violence and unrest, with President Donald Trump blaming ANTIFA and tweeting they will be designated a terrorist organization. (Photo by Warrick Page/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 31: Volunteers walk past a store marked black owned in an attempt to deter people damaging or looting their business, after demonstrations followed by unrest protesting the murder of George Floyd, on May 31, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The National Guard has been deployed in Los Angeles and other major US cities to attempt to stem the tied of rising violence and unrest, with President Donald Trump blaming ANTIFA and tweeting they will be designated a terrorist organization. (Photo by Warrick Page/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CA – MAY 31: Members of the Santa Monica Fire Department extinguish a burning car after violent demonstrations in response to George Floyd’s death on May 31, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. California Governor Gavin Newsom has deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles to curb the looting and destruction of property. Protesters have been demonstrating after video emerged of a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinning Floyd’s neck to the ground. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. The four officers involved in the incident have been fired and Chauvin has been arrested and charged with 3rd degree murder. (Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: Young young sit in handcuffs under arrest during an emergency curfew during demonstrations following the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 Santa Monica, California. The vast majority of protestors demonstrated peacefully. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody for Floyd’s death. Chauvin has been accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and 3 other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: Police block a street from protesters during a demonstration in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, after nearby shops were ransacked, on May 31, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. California Governor Gavin Newsom has deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles County in the wake of unrest and violence at some demonstrations. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody for Floyd’s death. Chauvin has been accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and 3 other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: A police officer (TOP C) keeps watch as protestors raise their hands during demonstrations in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death on May 31, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Looting occurred in the area amid the demonstrations. California Governor Gavin Newsom has deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles County. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody for Floyd’s death. Chauvin has been accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and 3 other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 31: Police watch as tear gas is deployed during demonstrations in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death on May 31, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. California Governor Gavin Newsom has deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles County to curb looting and destruction of property amid the protests. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody for Floyd’s death. Chauvin has been accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and 3 other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Colorado
DENVER, CO – MAY 30: Thousands of people rally next to the Colorado State Capitol to protest the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The city of Denver has enacted a curfew starting Saturday night and Governor Jared Polis has called in the Colorado National Guard after two nights of protests wreaked havoc across the city. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO – MAY 30: Thousands of people march down the 16th Street Mall to protest the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The city of Denver has enacted a curfew starting Saturday night and Governor Jared Polis has called in the Colorado National Guard after two nights of protests wreaked havoc across the city. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO – MAY 30: Thousands of people stage a die-in next to the Colorado State Capitol with their hands behind their backs to protest the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The city of Denver has enacted a curfew starting Saturday night and Governor Jared Polis has called in the Colorado National Guard after two nights of protests wreaked havoc across the city. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO – MAY 30: A man holds a smoke grenade as thousands of people march down the 16th Street Mall to protest the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The city of Denver has enacted a curfew starting Saturday night and Governor Jared Polis has called in the Colorado National Guard after two nights of protests wreaked havoc across the city. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO – MAY 30: A woman reacts after being sprayed by pepper spray next to the Colorado State Capitol as protests against the death of George Floyd continue for a third night on May 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The city of Denver enacted a curfew for Saturday and Sunday nights and Governor Jared Polis activated the Colorado National Guard in hopes of stopping protests that have wreaked havoc across the city. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO – MAY 30: A man who was tear gassed pours milk in his eyes next to the Colorado State Capitol as protests against the death of George Floyd continue for a third night on May 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The city of Denver enacted a curfew for Saturday and Sunday nights and Governor Jared Polis activated the Colorado National Guard in hopes of stopping protests that have wreaked havoc across the city. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO – MAY 31: People hold up their fists on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol during the fourth consecutive day of protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The city of Denver enacted a curfew for Saturday night and Sunday night in hopes of curbing destruction that has wreaked havoc across the city.(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
Florida
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 31: Demonstrators participate in a protest against police brutality and the recent death of George Floyd, on May 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Protests continue to be held in cities throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 31: Police block a ramp that leads to downtown as demonstrators march on the freeway during a protest against police brutality and the recent death of George Floyd, on May 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Protests continue to be held in cities throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 31: Police watch as demonstrators march on a roadway during a protest against police brutality and the recent death of George Floyd, on May 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Protests continue to be held in cities throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 31: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains profanity.) People riding in vehicles participate in a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on May 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Protests continue to be held in cities throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 31: Police watch as demonstrators block a roadway while protesting against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on May 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Protests continue to be held in cities throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Georgia
ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: A burning police car is seen during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: A man waves a Black Lives Matter flag atop the CNN logo during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd outside the CNN Center on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA – MAY 30: A demonstrator flips off a line of police officers during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA – MAY 30: Police detain demonstrators for being in the street during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA – MAY 31: Protesters lock arms during a demonstration on May 31, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA – MAY 31: A woman with ‘BLM’ written on her cheek poses for a picture during a demonstration on May 31, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA – MAY 29: A man holds a Black Lives Matter sign as a police car burns during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)
Illinois
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 30: Protesters and Chicago Police clash during protests following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on May 30, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 30: Protesters hold signs during a demonstration at Trump Tower following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police on May 30, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 30: A vehicle set on fire explodes during protests held in response to the death of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police on May 30, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)
Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, KY – MAY 29: Protesters march peacefully through streets towards city hall on May 29, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Protests have erupted after recent police-related incidents resulting in the deaths of African-Americans Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
LOUISVILLE, KY – MAY 29: Police in riot gear stand in formation during protests on May 29, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Protests have erupted after recent police-related incidents resulting in the deaths of African-Americans Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
LOUISVILLE, KY – MAY 30: A protester holds a sign as police in riot gear move down the street in formation on May 30, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Protests have erupted after recent police-related incidents resulting in the deaths of African-Americans Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
LOUISVILLE, KY – MAY 30: A protester shouts at police officers in riot gear on May 30, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. Protests have erupted after recent police-related incidents resulting in the deaths of African-Americans Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Massachusetts
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 31: Demonstrators protest in response to the recent death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Protests spread across cities in the U.S., and in other parts of the world in response to the death of African American George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 31: Demonstrators protest in response to the recent death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Protests spread across cities in the U.S., and in other parts of the world in response to the death of African American George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 31: A woman has her eyes rinsed with water during protest in response to the recent death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Protests spread across cities in the U.S., and in other parts of the world in response to the death of African American George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Michigan
DETROIT, MI – MAY 29: Protester displays sign as over 1000 protesters gathered on May 29, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. A solidarity rally was held with other nationwide protests against the death of Minneapolis, Minnesota resident, George Floyd. Protests continued later into the night police and protesters clashed in a series of violent confrontations where police arrested dozens and used tear gas and pepper spray. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI – MAY 30: Demonstrators protest against police brutality for a second day following a night of confrontations between protesters and riot police on May 30, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. Across the country, protests have erupted following the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody in the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI – MAY 30: Protester holds a smoke canister during a night of clashes between protesters and Detroit Police Officers, violence returned to downtown Detroit as police made dozens of arrests and fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters on May 30, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. The ongoing protests in Detroit come as a nationwide movement to protest the death of 46 year-old George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI – MAY 30: Protesters demonstrate during a night of clashes between protesters and Detroit Police Officers, violence returned to downtown Detroit as police made dozens of arrests and fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters on May 30, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. The ongoing protests in Detroit come as a nationwide movement to protest the death of 46 year-old George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 27: People look on as a construction site burns in a large fire near the Third Police Precinct on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A number of businesses and homes were damaged as the area has become the site of an ongoing protest after the police killing of George Floyd. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 28: “Kneel for Justice not for Death” is written on the road outside the Cup Foods, where George Floyd was killed in police custody, on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. People have gathered at the site since Floyd was killed earlier this week. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 29: A man holds up a sign near a burning building during protests sparked by the death of George Floyd while in police custody on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Earlier today, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody for Floyd’s death. Chauvin has been accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and 3 other officers, who were involved in the arrest, were fired from the police department after a video of the arrest was circulated. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
ST PAUL, MINNESOTA – MAY 31: Demonstrators protest outside of the state capital building as unrest continues in the city and around the country following the May 25, death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The state called up 7,500 national guard troops to supplement state and local police, the largest domestic deployment of national guard in the state’s history. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
ST PAUL, MINNESOTA – MAY 31: Demonstrators march on I- 35 while participating in a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on May 31, 2020 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Protests continue to be held in cities throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 31: Police monitor protesters on a highway on May 31, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protests continue to be held in cities throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 31: A women who was hit with pepper spray had milk poured on her to ease the sting during a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on May 31, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protests continue to be held in cities throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 31: Demonstrators hold their hands up during a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on May 31, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protests continue to be held in cities throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 31: A demonstrator is arressted during a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on May 31, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Protests continue to be held in cities throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA – MAY 31: Demonstrators march on I-94 while participating in a protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Protests continue to be held in cities throughout the country over the death of Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Missouri
FERGUSON, MO – MAY 31: Volunteers help cleanup from an overnight clash between protesters and law enforcement on May 31, 2020 in Ferguson, Missouri. Major cities nationwide saw demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, some of which turned violent. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
FERGUSON, MO – MAY 31: Protestors demonstrate while sitting down outside the Ferguson Police Department on May 31, 2020 in Ferguson, Missouri. Major cities nationwide saw demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, some of which turned violent. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
FERGUSON, MO – MAY 31: A firework explodes during a protest at the Ferguson Police Department on May 31, 2020 in Ferguson, Missouri. Major cities nationwide saw demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, some of which turned violent. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
FERGUSON, MO – MAY 31: Protestors demonstrate at the Ferguson Police Department on May 31, 2020 in Ferguson, Missouri. Major cities nationwide saw demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, some of which turned violent. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
FERGUSON, MO – MAY 31: A Ferguson police officer reacts as a flammable object is thrown a a police cruiser following a protest at the Ferguson Police Department on May 31, 2020 in Ferguson, Missouri. Major cities nationwide saw demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, some of which turned violent. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
Nevada
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 31: Protesters attend a demonstration demanding justice for the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Demonstrations are being held across the country after Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images )
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 31: Protesters attend a demonstration demanding justice for the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Demonstrations are being held across the country after Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images )
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 31: Protesters attend a demonstration demanding justice for the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Demonstrations are being held across the country after Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images )
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 31: Protesters attend a demonstration demanding justice for the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Demonstrations are being held across the country after Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images )
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 31: Protesters attend a demonstration demanding justice for the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Demonstrations are being held across the country after Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images )
New York
NEW YORK, NY – MAY 29: Protesters gather during a rally against the death of Minneapolis, Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of police on May 29, 2020 in Foley Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Floyd’s death was captured on video that went viral of the incident. One of the four policemen taking part in Floyd’s arrest was arrested on Friday and charged with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – MAY 29: Protesters gather during a rally against the death of Minneapolis, Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of police on May 29, 2020 in Foley Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Floyd’s death was captured on video that went viral of the incident. One of the four policemen taking part in Floyd’s arrest was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – MAY 29: Protesters carrying signs gather during a rally against the death of Minneapolis, Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of police on May 29, 2020 in Foley Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Floyd’s death was captured on video that went viral of the incident. One of the four policemen taking part in Floyd’s arrest was arrested on Friday and charged with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – MAY 29: Protesters carrying signs walk across the Brooklyn Bridge during a rally against the death of Minneapolis, Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of police on May 29, 2020 in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Floyd’s death was captured on video that went viral of the incident. One of the four policemen taking part in Floyd’s arrest was arrested on Friday and charged with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY – MAY 29: Protesters carrying signs gather during a rally against the death of Minneapolis, Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of police on May 29, 2020 in Foley Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Floyd’s death was captured on video that went viral of the incident. One of the four policemen taking part in Floyd’s arrest was arrested on Friday and charged with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter. Tamir Rice was a 12-year old African American boy shot and killed by a policeman in 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio after he was seen by the policeman carrying a replica toy gun. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)
Ohio
COLUMBUS, OH – MAY 31: A lone protester stands in the street in Downtown as Columbus Police and National Guard begin to enforce the citywide curfew on May 31, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called on the National Guard for assistance in controlling the civil unrest in Columbus and instituted a citywide curfew. Effective from 10pm to 6am, anyone found to be outside after the curfew is subject to arrest. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
COLUMBUS, OH – MAY 31: A woman embraces a lone protester in the middle of the road in downtown as Columbus Police and National Guard begin to enforce the citywide curfew on May 31, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called on the National Guard for assistance in controlling the civil unrest in Columbus and instituted a citywide curfew. Effective from 10pm to 6am, anyone found to be outside after the curfew is subject to arrest. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
COLUMBUS, OH – MAY 31: A protester holds up a sign as Columbus Police and National Guard begin to enforce the citywide curfew on May 31, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called on the National Guard for assistance in controlling the civil unrest in Columbus and instituted a citywide curfew. Effective from 10pm to 6am, anyone found to be outside after the curfew is subject to arrest. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA, PA – MAY 31: Police create a barrier in front of a damaged police vehicle during widespread unrest following the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Protests have erupted all across the country in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody six days ago. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA – MAY 31: Police create a barrier in front of a damaged police vehicle during widespread unrest following the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Protests have erupted all across the country in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody six days ago. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA – MAY 31: A woman reacts while being arrested during widespread unrest following the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Protests have erupted all across the country in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody six days ago. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
Vancouver, Canada
VANCOUVER, BC – MAY 31: Thousands attend a protest against racism and police brutality at the Vancouver Art Gallery on May 31, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
VANCOUVER, BC – MAY 31: Thousands attend a protest against racism and police brutality at the Vancouver Art Gallery on May 31, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
VANCOUVER, BC – MAY 31: Thousands attend a protest against racism and police brutality at the Vancouver Art Gallery on May 31, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
VANCOUVER, BC – MAY 31: Thousands attend a protest against racism and police brutality at the Vancouver Art Gallery on May 31, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
VANCOUVER, BC – MAY 31: Thousands attend a protest against racism and police brutality at the Vancouver Art Gallery on May 31, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Washington
SEATTLE, WA – MAY 30: Someone pours water onto a protesters face who has been exposed to tear gas during a riot in the streets following a peaceful rally expressing outrage over the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Protests have erupted nationwide after Floyd died while in the custody of police in Minneapolis. Police deployed flash bangs and tear gas to break up the crowd were breaking windows and looting stores. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)
BELLEVUE, WA – MAY 31: Demonstrators listen during a gathering to protest the recent death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Bellevue, Washington. Protests due to the recent death of George Floyd took place in Bellevue in addition to Seattle, with looting in Bellevue and at least one burned automobile there. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
BELLEVUE, WA – MAY 31: Demonstrators cheer during a gathering to protest the recent death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Bellevue, Washington. Protests due to the recent death of George Floyd took place in Bellevue in addition to Seattle, with looting in Bellevue and at least one burned automobile there. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
BELLEVUE, WA – MAY 31: Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett kneels next to demonstrators while talking with them during a gathering to protest the recent death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Bellevue, Washington. Protests due to the recent death of George Floyd took place in Bellevue in addition to Seattle, with looting in Bellevue and at least one burned automobile there. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
BELLEVUE, WA – MAY 31: A U.S. flag burns outside of Bellevue Square Mall while looting takes place on May 31, 2020 in Bellevue, Washington. Protests due to the recent death of George Floyd took place in Bellevue in addition to Seattle, with looting in Bellevue and at least one burned automobile there. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
BELLEVUE, WA – MAY 31: Police detain a person near Bellevue Square Mall on May 31, 2020 in Bellevue, Washington. Protests due to the recent death of George Floyd took place in Bellevue in addition to Seattle, with looting in Bellevue and at least one burned automobile there. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
SEATTLE, WA – MAY 31: Demonstrators chant during a gathering to protest the recent death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Protests due to the recent death of George Floyd took place in Seattle and its suburb of Bellevue, with looting in Bellevue and at least one burned automobile there.(Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
Washington D.C
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 29: Demonstrators clash with police during a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Lafayette Square Park near the White House on May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across country, protests against Floyd’s death have set off days and nights of rage as the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Earlier today, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images).
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 29: Demonstrators hold a protest in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Lafayette Square Park near the White House on May 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across country, protests against Floyd’s death have set off days and nights of rage as the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Earlier today, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images).
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 30: Police work to keep demonstrators back during a protest in Lafayette Square Park on May 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Across the country, protests were set off by the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody, the most recent in a series of deaths of black Americans by the police. Earlier today, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: Police hold a perimeter near the White House during a protest near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: Demonstrators stand around a fire during a protest near the White House in response to the killing of George Floyd May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was fired then arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of killing Floyd by kneeling on his neck. Chauvin and three other officers, Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas K. Lane, were involved in Floyd’s arrest on an accusation of “forgery-in-progress”. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 31: Demonstrators set a fire during a protest near the White House on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested for Floyd’s death and is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded with him about not being able to breathe. Floyd was pronounced dead a short while later. Chauvin and three other officers, who were involved in the arrest. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
