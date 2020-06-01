JusticeforGeorgeFloyd in Photos: A Weekend of Widespread Protests across the World

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, an African-American man, died in Powderhorn, a neighborhood south of downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota.

An unarmed and handcuffed George Floyd was killed at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who had his knee on George’s neck for almost nine minutes while George cried out, “I can’t breathe”.

Three other officers, Officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas K. Lane, participated in Floyd’s arrest, with Kueng holding Floyd’s back, Lane holding his legs, and Thao looking on as he stood nearby.

The death of George Floyd sparked online protests which later escalated to the streets of Minneapolis as people demanded justice in a world of police brutality and racially biased law enforcement. The voices of the protesters, both online and offline was one – Black Lives Matter.

The protests started in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Soon enough, it had spread to other states in America with people in Georgia, Ohio, New York, Washington, Nevada, and more stepping on to the streets to let their voices be heard.

Around the world, other countries gave their voices to the cause. Protesters have been spotted in New Zealand, Canada, England, Spain, Germany, and more.

Here are the protesters, captured in a photo story.

***

Auckland, New Zealand

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Vancouver, Canada

Washington

Washington D.C

Photo Credit: Getty Images