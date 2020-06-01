News
Petrol Pump Price is Going Even (Slightly) Lower – ₦121.50
That’s right, petrol at your closest filling station should be cheaper, as the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has announced a new retail price.
According to The Cable, the new pump price was announced in a circular on Sunday, May 31, lower than the ₦125 announced back in March.
The circular read:
Please recall the recently approved pricing regime which became effective March 19, 2020, and the provision for the establishment of a monthly price band within which petroleum marketers are expected to sell PMS at the retail stations,” the circular read.
After a review of prevailing market fundamentals in the month of May and considering marketers realistic operating costs as much as practicable, we wish to advise of a new PMS guiding pump price with corresponding ex-depot price for the month of June 2020, as follows; price band N121.50 – N123.50 per litre.
Ex-Depot price N102.13 – N104.13 per litre. Ex-Depot for collection N109.78 – N111.78 per litre. All marketers are advised to operate within the indicative prices as advised by the PPPRA.