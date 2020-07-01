Petrol Pump Price Increases from ₦121 to ₦143

Petrol at your closest filling station will now have the new price band of ₦140.80 to ₦143.80 per litre, as announced by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

In March, the Federal government announced the reduction of the price of petrol from ₦145 to ₦125 due to the global crude oil market. On May 31, the price went slightly down from ₦125 to ₦121 per litre.

According to Premium Times, the new pump price was announced in a circular on Wednesday, July 1. It reads: