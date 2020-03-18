Connect with us

Federal Government reduces Fuel Price from ₦145 to ₦125

Federal Government reduces Fuel Price from ₦145 to ₦125

Nigerians can now heave a sigh of relief as regards the purchase of fuel, which has been a major subject of online conversation.

On Tuesday, the Presidency announced that the price of petrol has been reduced from ₦145 to ₦125.

The approval followed a presentation by the Minister of State on Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Villa.

 

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has swung into action at the new price development and have reviewed its Ex-coastal, Ex-depot and NNPC Retail pump prices accordingly.

