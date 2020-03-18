What We Know about the 5 New Coronavirus Cases in Nigeria

It was shared by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday that 5 more people tested positive to the coronavirus in Nigeria, bringing the total to 8 reported cases.

We’re getting details of the five cases now, with Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, sharing an update on news on Twitter.

He shared that 3 arrived from the US (2 of them Nigerians, a mother and her 6-week old baby), 2 from the UK (both Nigerians).

He shared:

Press Briefing by Minister of @Fmohnigeria, @DrEOEhanire on #COVID19. Five (5) new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria, bringing a total number of confirmed cases to 8, 3 arrived from the US (2 of them Nigerians, a mother and her 6-week old baby), 2 arrived from the UK (both Nigerians). Minister of @Fmohnigeria, @DrEOEhanire: 5 new cases of #Coronavirus in Nigeria: 4 of them Nigerians (one a 6-week old baby – youngest victim so far), fifth one a foreign national who came in through the land border — the first case of infection via land border in Nigeria. Minister of Health @DrEOEhanire: Of the 5 new cases of #Coronavirus in Nigeria, one case is in Ekiti and the other 4 cases are located in Lagos. All being followed up and supported by State Health Authorities and @NCDCgov #Nigeria #COVID19. Useful Info from @Fmohnigeria: Two Screening Levels at the Airport:

Primary screening done for ALL arriving passengers – Temp check, visual exam

If you have Temp of 38 degrees centigrade & above, or are looking unwell, you will be moved on to Secondary Screening. #Coronavirus Secondary screening involves confirmatory Temperature Check, & full examination by medical staff. If symptoms consistent with Coronavirus, passenger is then transferred to designated facility Greater emphasis now on Biodata Collection & Verification: Numbers, contact details,etc Minister of Health @DrEOEhanire: @Fmohnigeria is increasing collaboration with @CustomsNG and @nigimmigration, to protect all borders, especially land borders. Emphasis on training. #CoronaVirus #COVID19. Minister of Health @DrEOEhanire: “Nigeria is in the Importation stage of #COVID19, not the Community Transmission Stage. That’s why we are very focused on Contact Tracing at this time. @NCDCgov is doing a great job supporting State Health Authorities with tracking and tracing.”

