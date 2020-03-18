Connect with us

News

What We Know about the 5 New Coronavirus Cases in Nigeria

Features News

How to Stay Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic

News

Coronavirus: Nigeria is Banning Entry into the Country from China, USA & UK

News

5 News Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria Bring the Total to 8

News

Iran Frees 85,000 Prisoners, Olympics 2020 will Hold | Here's Your Daily Coronavirus World Update

News

Coronavirus: Just So Everyone is Safe, NYSC Orientation Camps have been Suspended till Further Notice

News

A Close Contact of Nigeria's 3rd Coronavorus Case has Tested Negative

News

Coronavirus: Canadian High Commission in Nigeria is Putting Operations to a Halt

News

Coronavirus: A Friend of the 3rd Confirmed Case is Sharing Updates on the Situation

News

Were You a Passenger on the British Airways Flight 75 that Landed in Lagos On Friday? Here's what You Need to Do

News

What We Know about the 5 New Coronavirus Cases in Nigeria

BellaNaija.com

Published

15 mins ago

 on

It was shared by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday that 5 more people tested positive to the coronavirus in Nigeria, bringing the total to 8 reported cases.

We’re getting details of the five cases now, with Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, sharing an update on news on Twitter.

He shared that 3 arrived from the US (2 of them Nigerians, a mother and her 6-week old baby), 2 from the UK (both Nigerians).

He shared:

Press Briefing by Minister of  @Fmohnigeria,  @DrEOEhanire on #COVID19. Five (5) new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria, bringing a total number of confirmed cases to 8, 3 arrived from the US (2 of them Nigerians, a mother and her 6-week old baby), 2 arrived from the UK (both Nigerians).

Minister of @Fmohnigeria, @DrEOEhanire: 5 new cases of #Coronavirus in Nigeria: 4 of them Nigerians (one a 6-week old baby – youngest victim so far), fifth one a foreign national who came in through the land border — the first case of infection via land border in Nigeria.

Minister of Health @DrEOEhanire: Of the 5 new cases of #Coronavirus in Nigeria, one case is in Ekiti and the other 4 cases are located in Lagos. All being followed up and supported by State Health Authorities and @NCDCgov #Nigeria #COVID19.

Useful Info from @Fmohnigeria: Two Screening Levels at the Airport:
Primary screening done for ALL arriving passengers – Temp check, visual exam
If you have Temp of 38 degrees centigrade & above, or are looking unwell, you will be moved on to Secondary Screening. #Coronavirus

Secondary screening involves confirmatory Temperature Check, & full examination by medical staff. If symptoms consistent with Coronavirus, passenger is then transferred to designated facility Greater emphasis now on Biodata Collection & Verification: Numbers, contact details,etc

Minister of Health @DrEOEhanire: @Fmohnigeria is increasing collaboration with @CustomsNG and @nigimmigration, to protect all borders, especially land borders. Emphasis on training. #CoronaVirus #COVID19.

Minister of Health @DrEOEhanire: “Nigeria is in the Importation stage of #COVID19, not the Community Transmission Stage. That’s why we are very focused on Contact Tracing at this time. @NCDCgov is doing a great job supporting State Health Authorities with tracking and tracing.”

Let’s remember to stay calm and safe.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: You Are Only As Wealthy As The Status Of Your Health

The Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Is a Great Resource For Residents of Ikorodu Who Work on the Island

How to Stay Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Biodun Da-Silva: 5 Ways to Bounce Back After a Setback

Advertisement
css.php