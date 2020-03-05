5 News Cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria Bring the Total to 8

There are now a total of 8 cases of the coronavirus in Nigeria after 5 more people tested positive on Wednesday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shared the news on Twitter.

All five cases were imported, they shared, as they all have travel histories to the UK and the US.

The NCDC shared:

A detailed travel history of each case is being compiled & contact tracing has begun. Our National Emergency Operations Centre is supporting response in the states. The Federal Government through @Fmohnigeria is conducting risk assessment to initiate other relevant measures.

A third case was announced on Tuesday morning, and the second case has been said to have tested negative.