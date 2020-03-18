Coronavirus: Nigeria is Banning Entry into the Country from China, USA & UK

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

50 mins ago

 on

With the increase of the number of casualties around the world, Nigeria will be restricting entry into the country for travellers with over 1000 cases of coronavirus.

These countries include China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, United States of America, Norway, United Kingdom, Netherlands & Switzerland.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) shared the news on Twitter.

NCDC shared:

Govt. of Nigeria is restricting entry into the country for travellers from: China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, United States of America, Norway, United Kingdom, Netherlands & Switzerland These are countries with > 1,000 cases domestically.

Meanwhile, 5 more people tested positive on Wednesday, bringing it to a total of 8 reported cases in Nigeria.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

