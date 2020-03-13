Coronavirus: The Second Patient in Nigeria has Tested Negative

Connect with us

Minister of State for Health: Dr. Osagie Ehanire

Nigerians can heave a sigh of relief as it looks like the only known cases of coronavirus in Nigeria will soon be declared free of the virus.

This was made known by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, who according to Channels, said the second patient quarantined after testing positive to Covid 19 in Nigeria has now tested negative.

Ehanire noted that the viral load of the patient is insignificant and he will soon be discharged. During the meeting, the minister also revealed that the first coronavirus case, the Italian citizen in Nigeria, is progressing and will be closely monitored till early next week when he is expected to be discharged too.

Ehanire also urged Nigerians who are planning on traveling abroad, to get vaccinated for yellow fever at designated centres.

Nigeria’s index case of coronavirus flew into the country from Milan, which has the highest record of the disease in Europe, on February 24th. A total of 39 people who were reported to have had contact with him were quarantined while the federal government commenced the search for those who were aboard the Turkish Airline flight that brought him to the country.

