A Second Coronavirus Case has been Confirmed in Nigeria

Yup, another case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Nigeria, this time in a patient from Ogun State.

The NCDC shared on Twitter that the new patient had been in contact with the Italian man who was the index case, and is one of those in isolation.

The new case is said not presently have any significant clinical symptom, and is in care at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Lagos.

The NCDC also shared how we can protect ourselves and our loved ones. And the most important bit is to not panic or spread false information.