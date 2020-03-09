Connect with us

News

A Second Coronavirus Case has been Confirmed in Nigeria

News

Want £3,500 to Help Find a Vaccine for Coronavirus? There's a Catch...

News

All Hands are on Deck to Curb the Spread of the Coronavirus in Nigeria | Read NCDC's latest Situation Report

News

Looks like Jack Dorsey isn’t Moving to Africa After All

News

No SXSW this Year Thanks to the Coronavirus

News

Coronavirus: Another African Country records First Case - South Africa

News

A Huge Asteroid is Coming ... But Don't Worry, You're Safe

News

LinkedIn, too, is about to Join the "Stories" Train

News

We're getting a Stories Feature called "Fleets" on Twitter 🕺🏿

BN TV News

Coronavirus: NCDC DG Chikwe Ihekweazu is Sharing What He Learned on his Trip to China

News

A Second Coronavirus Case has been Confirmed in Nigeria

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Yup, another case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Nigeria, this time in a patient from Ogun State.

The NCDC shared on Twitter that the new patient had been in contact with the Italian man who was the index case, and is one of those in isolation.

The new case is said not presently have any significant clinical symptom, and is in care at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Lagos.

The NCDC also shared how we can protect ourselves and our loved ones. And the most important bit is to not panic or spread false information.

  • Regularly and thoroughly wash hands with soap & water for at least 30 seconds, if not possible use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.
  • Maintain at least 2 metres (5 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing repeatedly.
  • Be sure you and people around you follow good respiratory hygiene, meaning, to cover the mouth and nose with a tissue or handkerchief if coughing or sneezing and disposing of used tissue immediately. Alternatively, use your bent elbow when you cough or sneeze, when no tissue is available.
  • Do not mingle with people or congregate, but instead stay at home if you feel unwell with symptoms like fever, cough, sneezing, or difficulty in breathing.
  • Please call NCDC toll-free number which is available 24/7 for guidance- 080097000010.
  • Do not engage in lengthy self-medication.
Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Celebrating Some of the Amazing Women Who Contribute to BellaNaija

Atoke: The Woman Whose Name I Was Given

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: The Walls In Your Head

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 lessons at 35: Power Corrupts

Chioma Ozoemelam: Protecting Yourself in the Midst of a Pandemic

Advertisement
css.php