A Second Coronavirus Case has been Confirmed in Nigeria
Yup, another case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in Nigeria, this time in a patient from Ogun State.
The NCDC shared on Twitter that the new patient had been in contact with the Italian man who was the index case, and is one of those in isolation.
The new case is said not presently have any significant clinical symptom, and is in care at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Lagos.
The NCDC also shared how we can protect ourselves and our loved ones. And the most important bit is to not panic or spread false information.
- Regularly and thoroughly wash hands with soap & water for at least 30 seconds, if not possible use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.
- Maintain at least 2 metres (5 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing repeatedly.
- Be sure you and people around you follow good respiratory hygiene, meaning, to cover the mouth and nose with a tissue or handkerchief if coughing or sneezing and disposing of used tissue immediately. Alternatively, use your bent elbow when you cough or sneeze, when no tissue is available.
- Do not mingle with people or congregate, but instead stay at home if you feel unwell with symptoms like fever, cough, sneezing, or difficulty in breathing.
- Please call NCDC toll-free number which is available 24/7 for guidance- 080097000010.
- Do not engage in lengthy self-medication.