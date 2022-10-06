Connect with us

Tobi Amusan Is Now the Youth Ambassador for Ogun State

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Diamond League champion, Tobi Amusan has been winning on all sides as she was appointed the new youth ambassador for Ogun state while she paid a courtesy visit to the executive governor, Dapo Abiodun on Tuesday, October 4.

The world record holder got a house donation and five million Naira in recognition of her world record and other stellar achievements.

The executive governor of Ogun State shared on his Instagram page speaking about the athlete. He said:

We had adopted the Ogun State daughter for career support earlier this year, as Ms Amusan displayed the result-driven spirit of resilience, hardwork and determination that the State is known for.

Ogun State also gave a total of one million Naira to Latifat Tijani, Ogunkunle Isau, OFR, and Adesokan Dorcas in recognition of their outstanding performances in international sports. They have overcome all obstacles and displayed tenacity, resiliency, and excellence, thus they are unquestionably deserving of this.

Watch the moments below:

 

 

